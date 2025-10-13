Tanzania’s peace rests in the hands of its own people

Arusha. As Tanzania edges closer to the October 29 general elections, former Simanjiro Member of Parliament Christopher ole Sendeka has issued a call for calm, urging citizens to guard the nation’s hard won peace with unwavering commitment.

In a candid address to journalists in Arusha, the veteran politician reminded Tanzanians that the country’s future whether of continued peace or potential unrest rests solely in their own hands.

“Peace is Tanzania’s most precious inheritance,” Sendeka said.

“Those who encourage protests and disturbances do not wish our nation well, There is no issue that cannot be resolved through dialogue. I urge all Tanzanians to go out in large numbers and vote.”

Sendeka said that the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania mandates this year’s elections to select councillors, members of parliament, and the President.

He warned that any attempt by individuals or institutions to derail the democratic process through demonstrations would amount to a violation of the Constitution.

“Instead of boycotting or protesting on election day, let us vote and choose leaders we believe will drive national progress,” he said.

He further reminded citizens that Tanzania is their only home and that peace and unity must be protected at all costs.

“We have no other country but this one. Peace and stability are the pillars of our national development. Once we lose them, we lose everything, our economy, our investments, and our dignity as a nation,” he said.

The former MP also condemned recent reports of abduction and torture, calling such acts unacceptable and contrary to national values.

“No act of abduction or torture can ever be justified, I believe no right-thinking Tanzanian supports such actions, myself included. I urge anyone with information to report it to the relevant authorities so justice can be served,” he said.

Turning to the political landscape, Sendeka criticized opposition parties for what he termed a lack of long-term strategy, political maturity, and internal democracy, which he said continue to hinder their electoral success.

“A serious politician knows that the end of one election is the beginning of preparation for the next, Failing to field candidates across the country shows poor organization".

" You cannot demand fairness from others while ignoring democracy within your own party,” he said.

Christopher ole Sendeka is a prominent Tanzanian politician and long-time member of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

He served several terms as Member of Parliament for Simanjiro and was appointed Regional Commissioner in various regions, including Njombe and Simiyu.

In the recent CCM internal nominations, Sendeka was not retained as candidate for Simanjiro, a position now held by James ole Milya.

Sendeka also underscored the importance of Tanzania’s Development Vision 2050, describing it as the nation’s guiding light toward a competitive, inclusive, and self-reliant economy.

“This vision will guide both current and future leaders. As this administration completes its term, those who come next will already know the path to follow".

" Let us vote wisely and peacefully so that our aspirations can be realized,”.