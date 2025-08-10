Tanzania’s Sh54bn vocational education reform targets 43pc surge in student enrolment

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is planning to expand vocational education and training (VETA) enrolment by 43 percent in the next academic year, as part of a major skills reform supported by a Sh54 billion investment.

The funding will be delivered through the five-year Technology Enhanced Learning Mentoring Support (TELMS II) project, financed by a concessional loan from the Italian government.

Running from 2025 to 2030, the project aims to modernise technical institutions, boost innovation and promote entrepreneurship, the government announced on August 8, 2025.

Beneficiaries include the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST), Arusha Technical College (ATC) and Zanzibar’s Karume Institute of Science and Technology (KIST).

“This project aligns with our new Education and Training Policy by investing in human capital and preparing a generation of skilled young people capable of contributing to national development,” said the acting director of higher education at the Ministry of Education, Dr Kenneth Hosea.

Under the 2025/26 education budget, the government plans to register 100 new vocational and technical training institutions. This will increase the number of technical colleges to 504 and vocational training centres to 898 nationwide.

Student enrolment in the sector is expected to reach 265,000 next year, up from 185,000 — a 43 percent rise.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the reforms place VET at the centre of efforts to reduce youth unemployment and equip young people with market-relevant skills.

“The government has heavily invested in VETA’s infrastructure and curricula to ensure young Tanzanians receive skills that meet labour market needs,” he said during an inspection of VETA facilities in Lindi Region.

The government will also certify 70 additional institutions to ensure compliance with required standards. New libraries, laboratories and workshops are being built, including a state-of-the-art library in Arusha designed to accommodate more than 1,000 students at a time.

According to the Ministry of Education, the reforms emphasise competency-based learning, digital literacy and the early integration of technical training into the education system.

The policy recognises informal skills, supports entrepreneurship and promotes public–private partnerships to align training with industry needs.

Education experts say the renewed focus on vocational training is long overdue.

“We’ve seen for years that university degrees alone are not solving the unemployment crisis. Technical and vocational education is more agile and responsive to industry needs,” said education policy analyst Dr Consolata Mushi.

She cautioned that for the reforms to succeed, curricula must keep pace with industry developments.

“Curricula need constant updates, and private-sector employers should be actively involved in shaping what is taught so that graduates are ready for work or self-employment,” she said.

Education consultant David Kimaro agreed, urging stronger partnerships between colleges and industries.

“Our technical colleges can partner with industries to create real-time learning opportunities. Let’s not train in isolation — we must train for the real world,” he said.

Mr Kimaro also stressed the need for continuous training of instructors. “Technology is always changing. Trainers must keep pace if they are to prepare students for modern workplaces.

International inspiration

Tanzania’s reforms draw lessons from successful models abroad. In Germany, the dual vocational system combines classroom instruction with apprenticeships in industry. In South Korea, investment in technical high schools and polytechnics supported rapid industrialisation.

The Ministry believes adapting such models to local needs can help Tanzania develop a workforce capable of driving industrial growth.

“We’re proud of the partnership with Italy and the potential it has to support our national goals,” said the director of Technical and Vocational Training and national coordinator for TELMS II, Dr Fredrick Salukele.

Stakeholders warn that sustained investment and equitable access will be vital. Rural facilities often lag behind those in urban areas, while more needs to be done to support girls and marginalised youth.