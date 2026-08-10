Tanzania, Serbia to bolster trade ties

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) has moved to strengthen bilateral relations with Serbia, focusing on expanding market access for local farmers and enhancing industrial cooperation.

TanTrade director general, Ephraim Balozi Mafuru, held high-level talks with the Serbian Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Jovica Topalović, at the authority's headquarters in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The meeting was part of a strategic initiative to connect Tanzanian businesses with lucrative international partners and explore new investment avenues.

Speaking following the discussions, Mr Mafuru highlighted that the authority is prioritising the creation of new pathways for domestic goods to enter the European market.

He emphasised that the agency is focused on its core mission of facilitating international business.

"TanTrade remains committed to its mandate in expanding market access and connecting Tanzanian businesses with international partners," he said.

He further explained that the partnership will focus on creating business opportunities for Tanzanian farmers, manufacturers, and traders in the Serbian market, while promoting industrial cooperation to add value to products and accelerate the country's economic growth.

The collaboration is expected to bring significant benefits to the agricultural and manufacturing sectors by introducing advanced Serbian technology to Tanzanian production lines.

On his part, Ambassador Topalović reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to deepening economic ties, noting that his country is ready to support Tanzania's industrialisation drive.

He said the partnership will create new opportunities in trade, manufacturing, agriculture, industrial technology, and post-harvest storage through a modern cold value chain, particularly for meat, fish, and fruit products.

The Ambassador said the development of a robust cold chain is essential for reducing waste and ensuring that Tanzanian perishables meet the high-quality standards required for export to the Serbian market and beyond.