Tanzania healthcare investment drives demand for medical technology

Dar es Salaam. Rising investment in Tanzania’s healthcare sector is increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, diagnostic services, medical equipment and digital health technologies, creating opportunities for suppliers in the East African market.

Industry analysts project Tanzania’s pharmaceutical market to grow from about $1.08 billion in 2023 to $1.55 billion by 2028, supported by increased healthcare spending, population growth, improved access to services and government investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The growth is driving demand for laboratory equipment, imaging systems, hospital information management systems, cold-chain solutions, surgical equipment and diagnostic technologies.

Hospitals are also adopting technologies aimed at improving efficiency and patient care, including digital patient records, pharmacy automation, laboratory information systems, artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics and connected medical devices.

Investment in regional referral hospitals, district health facilities and specialised medical centres is also increasing demand for medical imaging equipment, operating theatre technology, intensive care equipment, laboratory diagnostics, rehabilitation equipment and hospital infrastructure.

The trend is also evident across East Africa, where governments are implementing healthcare financing reforms and expanding universal health coverage. Kenya’s transition to the Social Health Authority, Ethiopia’s expansion of Community-Based Health Insurance and healthcare infrastructure investment in Uganda are contributing to demand for medical technologies and services.

Against this backdrop, World Health Expo (WHX) Nairobi will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre from September 16 to 18, 2026.

The event, formerly known as Medic East Africa, is being held under the patronage of Kenya’s Ministry of Health, with support from the Kenya Healthcare Federation and the Medical Technology Industry Association of Kenya (MEDAK).

Organisers expect more than 5,500 healthcare professionals and over 200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries to attend the 10th edition.

Exhibition space has increased to 4,500 square metres, an 81 percent rise from the previous year, while exhibitor participation has increased by 22 percent. The 2025 edition generated an estimated $84.19 million in business, according to organisers.

For Tanzanian healthcare providers, the exhibition will provide access to manufacturers, distributors and technology companies offering medical devices, diagnostic and laboratory equipment, imaging systems, digital healthcare platforms, infection prevention products, rehabilitation equipment and hospital infrastructure solutions.

Healthcare executives are also focusing on technologies that can reduce operating costs, improve inventory management, strengthen supply chains and support clinical decision-making. This is driving adoption of integrated digital systems, telemedicine platforms, predictive maintenance technologies and data-driven hospital management systems.

Dr Janki Chauhan, chairperson of MEDAK, said Tanzania’s healthcare sector was experiencing growth driven by increased access to healthcare, investment and demand for medical technologies.

“Healthcare providers are looking for solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen diagnostic capabilities and support better patient outcomes,” she said.

Tom Coleman, portfolio director for healthcare at Informa Markets, said healthcare providers across East Africa were making more strategic procurement decisions as they modernised facilities and expanded diagnostic capacity.

“WHX Nairobi provides a platform where these organisations can evaluate solutions, build supplier relationships and make investment decisions that support long-term healthcare delivery,” he said.

WHX Nairobi is part of Informa Markets’ African healthcare events portfolio, which also includes exhibitions in Lagos and Johannesburg.