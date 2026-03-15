Tanzania PM orders probe into medicine shortages, land disputes during citizens’ tour

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has ordered investigations into medicine shortages in public health facilities and alleged land disputes after residents raised complaints during his nationwide grievance-listening tour.

Speaking in Nsimbo District, Katavi Region on Sunday, March 15, 2026, Dr Nchemba said the government will not allow medicines purchased with public funds to fail to reach patients.

“Funds are allocated to buy medicines for hospitals, but patients are often told to purchase drugs from private shops. This is unacceptable. We must find out where these medicines are going,” he said, directing authorities to investigate.

The Prime Minister’s tour covers several regions, including Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Arusha, Rukwa and Katavi.

Katavi Regional Commissioner Mwanamvua Mrindoko said the region has received over Sh1.4 trillion for development in the past five years, enabling the construction of a regional hospital, four district hospitals, 11 health centres and 50 dispensaries.

She noted improvements in health insurance access through universal health coverage initiatives.

Deputy Minister in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ruben Kwagilwa, highlighted investments in education, including 27 secondary schools and 110 primary schools built in Katavi.

Special science schools for girls have also been established to boost female participation in science.

Deputy Minister for Works, Godfrey Kasekenya, outlined plans to improve road connectivity in the region. The Tabora–Mpanda road project is complete, and another road linking Mpanda, Ugalla, Kaliua and Kahama is under design.

A bridge over River Ugalla, about 150 metres long, will improve transport of goods and services. Residents affected by infrastructure projects will be compensated.

Nsimbo MP Anna Lupembe welcomed the development projects but raised concerns over water shortages in several villages and schools. She also called for resolution of land disputes involving residents and the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), noting delays in demarcating forest and community land.

Responding to the concerns, Dr Nchemba assured residents that complaints would be addressed by relevant ministries and government institutions.

“We cannot ignore citizens’ concerns. Every complaint must be followed up until a solution is found,” he said.

He also warned that contractors who fail to pay workers or subcontractors after receiving government funds will be held accountable.