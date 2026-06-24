Tanzania, UAE seek stronger diplomatic and cultural ties

Paris. Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have expressed a commitment to strengthening cooperation in diplomacy, culture, education, science and world heritage.

The commitment emerged during talks between the UAE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Salem bin Khaled Al Qassimi, and Tanzania's ambassador to France, Saidi Yakubu, at the Tanzanian Embassy in Paris on Wednesday.

The two leaders agreed to continue consultations and strengthen cooperation between institutions from both countries to promote people-to-people relations, preserve and promote cultural heritage and enhance their contribution to peace, mutual understanding and global development.

Sheikh Al Qassimi, who also serves as chairperson of the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, visited the Tanzanian Embassy in Paris as part of efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Yakubu said Tanzania and the UAE continue to enjoy close relations built on mutual respect, economic cooperation and a shared vision for sustainable development.