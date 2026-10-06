Tanzania urges global cooperation as Tulia warns of exclusion, inequality

Arusha. Tanzania has called for stronger international cooperation, dialogue and inclusive development to address global challenges, with Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba warning that exclusion can fuel conflicts while cooperation offers a path towards peace and shared prosperity.

Dr Nchemba made the call yesterday when he officially opened the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, urging parliamentarians to strengthen cooperation, democracy, good governance and parliamentary diplomacy in addressing challenges facing societies.

The 153rd IPU Assembly, being held in Arusha from October 5 to 9, has brought together parliamentarians and parliamentary leaders from around the world for discussions centred on strengthening good governance, inclusion, trust and opportunities for all.

Dr Nchemba said Tanzania's commitment to the IPU was rooted in the belief that Parliament should serve as a cornerstone of peace, development, democracy and the wellbeing of citizens.

“Our commitment to the IPU is shaped by a shared belief that Parliament should serve as a cornerstone of peace, development, democracy and the wellbeing of our people,” Dr Nchemba said.

He said Tanzania had maintained its relationship with the IPU for more than six decades, having joined the organisation in 1962 as Tanganyika, a year after independence, before continuing its membership following the formation of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Prime Minister said Tanzania continued to promote peace, human rights, democracy, good governance and inclusive development while responding to emerging challenges including climate change, gender equality and youth development.

“Inclusive development spells peace. Inclusivity spells peace. And exclusivity ignites conflicts,” he said.

Dr Nchemba said the role of Parliament was particularly important in ensuring that public institutions remained accountable and responsive to citizens.

“Parliaments occupy a unique position in advancing good governance and empowering communities. As representatives of the people, parliaments legislate, oversee the execution of our actions and approve public expenditures alongside ensuring that the government remains accountable to citizens,” he said.

He pointed to the constitutional role of Tanzania's Controller and Auditor General (CAG), whose reports are submitted to Parliament for scrutiny, saying the government had continued to strengthen the office through increased resources.

He said more than Sh132 billion had been allocated to the CAG's office in the current financial year to support its operations and other activities.

But Dr Nchemba broadened the message beyond Tanzania, telling delegates that challenges facing societies were increasingly crossing borders and could not be addressed by individual countries.

“Some of them, including climate change, public health emergencies, economic instability and vulnerability, technological disruptions, and others, there is no nation that can meet them alone,” he said.

He cited lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and conflicts in Eastern Europe as evidence of the need for countries to work together rather than respond through competition or confrontation.

“We can either react by cooperating, we can either react by competing, or we can react in conflict. However, the principle which has demonstrated success is cooperation, partnership and dialogue,” Dr Nchemba said.

He said the same principles should guide the work of the IPU, arguing that parliamentary diplomacy could help countries respond collectively to challenges while contributing to a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The call for cooperation was reinforced by IPU President Dr Tulia Ackson, who used her final inaugural address as president of the organisation to warn that exclusion and growing inequality were undermining trust in institutions and widening the distance between citizens and those who govern them.

Dr Ackson said the global parliamentary community had gathered at a time when wars were destroying lives, respect for human rights was under pressure, the climate crisis was intensifying and new technologies were developing faster than governments could regulate them.

“No country can stop climate change alone. No nation can secure lasting peace alone. No state can build a fairer international order by itself. Our strength comes from our ability to work together,” she said.

She said the challenges facing the world made dialogue and cooperation more necessary, particularly at a time when countries could be tempted to retreat behind their borders.

“This is the hard work of multilateralism and it has rarely been more necessary,” Dr Ackson said.

However, she warned that global problems were also reflected within communities, where growing inequality and exclusion could weaken public trust.

She referred to the 2026 World Inequality Report to illustrate the concentration of wealth among the world's richest people compared with the poorest half of the global adult population.

Dr Ackson said the problem went beyond material wealth, arguing that exclusion was also about whether people felt they were part of the systems that create opportunities and make decisions.

“When people see that the system is stacked against them, that institutions work better for others than they do for them, something fundamental begins to break: trust,” she said.

She said good governance should therefore be understood as an effort to close the gap between those who are included in decision-making and those who feel left outside.

“Good governance is about breaking down the barriers between those on the inside and those looking in so that everyone has a seat, a voice and a fair chance to participate,” she said.

Dr Ackson called for greater participation by young people, persons with disabilities and marginalised groups, saying their involvement should not be treated as a formality.

Their participation, she said, could influence both public debate and decisions, making inclusion an essential part of meaningful parliamentary democracy.

IPU Secretary-General Ambassador Anda Filip also placed parliamentary diplomacy, inclusive parliaments and accountability at the centre of the organisation's new strategy for 2027-31.

She said the strategy had three key objectives: building strong and inclusive parliaments, facilitating parliamentary diplomacy and joint action, and further strengthening the IPU as a responsible and accountable institution.

She said the need for parliamentary cooperation was particularly evident in the rapidly changing technological environment, especially with the expansion of artificial intelligence.

“We need to ensure democratic oversight of the development and use of AI, keeping humans firmly in control. We also need greater international cooperation to agree on shared rules on AI,” she said.

She said the assembly would consider issues including the military use of AI, its impact on jobs and children's rights, ethical questions and digital violence against parliamentarians.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tanzania, Susan Namondo, who represented the UN Secretary-General at the assembly, said Parliament had an essential role in turning international commitments into action.

“Commitments need resources, and it is parliaments that approve budgets. Plans need legal foundations, and it is parliaments that legislate. And it is through parliaments that governments are held accountable and citizens' voices find their way into national decisions,” Ms Namondo said.

She said the United Nations had worked with Tanzania's Parliament and Zanzibar House of Representatives for more than 15 years in areas including HIV financing, gender-responsive budgeting, population data, climate finance and protecting women in public life from online abuse.

Ms Namondo said the UN looked forward to strengthening its partnership with Tanzania as the country pursued Development Vision 2050.

National Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu also urged countries from the Global North and South to abandon divisions and work towards a shared future, saying the world's challenges should be viewed as common human problems.

“We have one humanity and a shared destiny. We do not have a problem of the Global South or a problem of the Global North. We have a human problem, and it requires a human solution,” Mr Zungu said.

He said the Global North had technology and capital while the Global South had resources, young people and resilience, arguing that cooperation could enable both sides to benefit.