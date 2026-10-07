Tanzania woos Dutch investors for mining, agriculture, logistics

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has invited Dutch investors to expand their presence in mining, agriculture and port logistics, as the government seeks to attract capital, technology and expertise to drive value addition and strengthen regional trade.

Minister of State in the President’s Office, Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, made the appeal on Tuesday during the Tanzania-EU Business Roadshow in The Hague, Netherlands.

He said Tanzania wanted to turn its longstanding relationship with the Netherlands into concrete investments and commercial partnerships, particularly in sectors where Dutch expertise could support the development of domestic value chains.

“Our objective is not simply to export minerals as raw materials. We want to promote responsible mineral development, value addition, processing, manufacturing and integration into global value chains,” Prof Mkumbo said.

Tanzania has deposits of gold, graphite, nickel, copper and rare earth elements, among other minerals, which the minister said offered opportunities for Dutch companies to invest in processing and manufacturing.

He said such partnerships could help Tanzania move up the mineral value chain while creating jobs and facilitating the transfer of skills and technology.

“For us, the future of mining must be about value addition, sustainability and shared prosperity,” he said.

On agriculture, Prof Mkumbo said Tanzania was seeking to move from exporting largely raw commodities towards producing, processing, packaging and exporting higher-value products.

He identified horticulture, coffee, tea, cashew nuts, spices, livestock, fisheries, aquaculture and grains as areas with investment potential.

The minister also called on Dutch companies to explore opportunities in irrigation and water management, precision agriculture, cold-chain infrastructure, agro-processing, digital agriculture, packaging, food safety and agricultural logistics.

He said efficient logistics were critical to ensuring that agricultural products reached markets without losing value through inadequate storage, transport or certification.

“Therefore, agriculture and logistics must be developed together,” Prof Mkumbo said.

He also highlighted port logistics as another area where Tanzania could benefit from Dutch expertise, particularly in port management, maritime logistics, supply-chain optimisation and integrated transport systems.

According to Prof Mkumbo, the Port of Dar es Salaam handles about 95 percent of Tanzania’s international trade and provides access to landlocked markets in Zambia, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

He said this created investment opportunities in seaports, dry ports, logistics centres, warehousing, cold chains, freight forwarding, digital logistics systems and transport corridors.

Tanzania’s ongoing investment in port infrastructure, including the Dar es Salaam Marine Gateway and Bagamoyo Deep Sea Port, would create additional opportunities for private-sector participation, he said.

“Our message to Dutch and European investors is clear: come to Tanzania not only to trade with us, but to invest with us,” Prof Mkumbo said.