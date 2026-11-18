Mwanza. Youth groups involved in cage fish farming in Nyegezi, Mwanza, have begun harvesting fish under the government-backed Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) Fisheries programme, following the disbursement of Sh2.06 billion in loans to support aquaculture activities in the area.

The first harvest involves three groups operating 20 fish cages, which received loans totalling Sh516 million. The cages were stocked in April 2026, with the first harvest taking place seven months later.

Each cage is expected to produce between seven and nine tonnes of fish, according to the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

Speaking to The Citizen on November 18, 2026, TADB Project Supervision Manager Eveline Shayo said the programme was designed to provide young people with the capital and production inputs needed to establish sustainable businesses in the fisheries sector.

She said the support covers essential production requirements, including fish cages, fingerlings and fish feed, as well as living allowances for beneficiaries during the first seven months of project implementation.

In Nyegezi, 12 youth groups operating 80 fish cages have benefited from loans worth Sh2.06 billion. The allocation was determined by the number of beneficiaries in each group.

The initiative is part of the BBT Fisheries programme, established by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to expand economic opportunities for young people through aquaculture and other fisheries-related activities.

The ministry is implementing the programme in collaboration with the Fisheries Education and Training Agency (FETA) and TADB, which received Sh7.9 billion to facilitate its implementation.

Beyond cage fish farming, the programme supports seaweed cultivation, crab fattening and sea cucumber farming.

Its implementation began in March 2026 in Mwanza Region before being extended to Kagera and Mara, where 25 youth groups comprising 167 beneficiaries have received loans worth a combined Sh4.3 billion.

TADB is responsible for managing and coordinating the loan financing, while also providing beneficiaries with financial advice to support the management of their enterprises.

The programme is part of the government's wider youth economic empowerment agenda under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who pledged more than Sh200 billion through the President's Office responsible for Youth Development to support young people in establishing and expanding businesses across different economic sectors.

The government has identified livestock and fisheries as among the sectors through which young people can access economic opportunities and participate in production.