Madina starts preps for Sunshine Development Tour EA swing

Dar es Salaam. After impressing at the Tanzania Vodacom Open, Tanzania’s leading female golfer, Madina Idd, has turned her focus to representing the country at the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, scheduled from October 13 to 15, 2025, at the prestigious Royal Nairobi Golf Club in Kenya.

The high-profile tournament, part of the Sunshine Development Tour, will bring together elite golfers from across the region for three days of intense competition.

Registration for the event opened on September 22 and closes on October 6, with players expected to register via golfplus.co.ke.

The East Africa Swing is a key stage in the Sunshine Development Tour calendar, offering golfers the chance to gain ranking points, sharpen their skills, and compete on a professional platform that feeds into one of Africa’s premier golf circuits.

Madina, who has consistently been Tanzania’s top female golfer, expressed excitement about the upcoming tournament.

“It’s always an honor to represent Tanzania in international tournaments,” she said. “Events like the East Africa Swing help us test our game against top players while also strengthening regional golf ties. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance in Nairobi.”

Over the years, Madina has helped elevate the profile of women’s golf in Tanzania through outstanding performances at events such as the Tanzania Ladies Open, the Geita Open, and the EAC Ladies Challenge Trophy.

Her participation in the Sunshine Development Tour highlights the growing recognition of Tanzanian golfers on the continental stage.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club, one of East Africa’s oldest and most scenic courses, will host the tournament.