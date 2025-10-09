Tanzania, Zanzibar take centre stage in National Geographic traveller feature

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar are the focus of the November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to witness the unmatched beauty, culture, and natural wonders that define the country’s global appeal.

In a cover story titled “Tanzania and Zanzibar on the Rise,” the renowned travel magazine paints a vivid portrait of a destination that continues to inspire awe and admiration.

From the thunder of hooves across the Serengeti plains to the spice-laden air of Zanzibar, the feature celebrates the diversity and splendour that make Tanzania one of the world’s most compelling travel destinations.

The publication opens with striking imagery: “A thousand zebra pounding the dust; antelope leaping across crocodile-ridden waters; a herd of wildebeest so vast it fills the horizon.”

These scenes capture the essence of the Great Migration, one of the planet’s greatest natural spectacles, which takes place annually in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

Mt Kilimanjaro

But beyond the wildlife drama, the article delves into the country’s broader story — one of landscapes, cultures, and experiences that defy easy definition.

It explores the misty tea estates of Mufindi, the wildlife-rich expanse of the Ngorongoro Crater, and the rhythmic streets of Stone Town, where the island’s Swahili, Arab, and European influences converge in a blend of history and charm.

The feature positions Tanzania as a destination that offers not only world-class safaris but also authentic cultural encounters and a sense of adventure that appeals to travellers seeking deeper, more meaningful experiences.

Tourism experts say the global spotlight provided by National Geographic Traveller will further strengthen Tanzania’s image as a leading destination for nature and culture-based tourism. The recognition also aligns with the government’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism and diversify attractions beyond traditional wildlife experiences.

The November edition of the magazine, widely circulated in the UK and beyond, places Tanzania “front and centre on the world stage,” highlighting the country’s rich biodiversity and the growing appeal of Zanzibar as a premium island getaway.

With the Serengeti’s Great Migration, the Ngorongoro’s breathtaking vistas, and Zanzibar’s cultural vibrancy, Tanzania continues to capture the imagination of travellers — reaffirming its place among the world’s most extraordinary destinations.