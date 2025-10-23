Tanzanian family gives police deadline to reveal whereabouts of Chadema deputy chairperson John Heche

Tarime. The family of John Heche, the Mainland Deputy Chairperson of the opposition party Chadema, has given the police until tomorrow, Friday, October 24, 2025, to reveal his whereabouts, failing which they will begin searching for him themselves with the help of other citizens.

The decision follows reports that Heche was expected to be transferred to Tarime, but he has not yet arrived and the family says it has received conflicting information from various authorities regarding his location.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at their home village of Ketagasembe in Tarime District, the family said the deadline was meant to demonstrate their patience and restraint, stressing that they do not wish to cause panic.

Heche’s younger brother, Chacha Heche, said the family would not accept losing their relative without a valid reason, insisting that Heche had committed no crime other than championing justice and democracy for the nation’s well-being.

“Our brother cannot just die like a chicken. If nothing changes by tomorrow, we will write our wills for our children because we are ready to die for him. He cannot die alone. We want to know where he is because we are deeply concerned about his safety and health,” said Chacha.

He said that their brother lives under special security and health conditions and being held for a long time without communication poses serious risks to his life.

“Since yesterday, I haven’t eaten and won’t eat until I know where our brother is. I’m sure he hasn’t eaten or drunk anything either because he would never consume food or water offered by the police,” he said.

According to the family, the journey from Dar es Salaam to Tarime normally takes between 16 and 18 hours, yet more than 30 hours had passed without any update on Heche’s whereabouts.

They said they had so far avoided using force to demand answers but would be compelled to do so if the authorities remain silent.

“We don’t know his condition or whether he’s even alive. It’s shocking that those responsible are quiet. If the police vehicle encountered problems on the way, they should at least inform us,” said Chacha.

The family announced that if by 9 a.m. tomorrow there is still no word, they will mobilise local residents to search for Heche, and if unsuccessful, they will return home to decide their next steps.

Heche’s relatives said that they had exercised utmost patience since his arrest, which is why they initially refrained from involving the public. However, if no information is received by the deadline, they said they will have no choice but to seek community assistance.

Chacha Heche, who also serves as Chadema’s Mara Regional Chairperson, said they had used both formal and informal channels, including social and official networks, to verify whether Heche had arrived in Tarime but confirmed that he had not.

“Everyone saw him being arrested and put into a police vehicle. Now we want to know where he is so that further legal steps can follow,” he said.

Lawyer Edward Heche said that after receiving information that their brother was being transported to Tarime, they had prepared to secure his bail upon arrival, but to their surprise, his location remains unknown.

He explained that he and other family members visited the police and spoke to Tarime/Rorya Special Zone Police Commander, Mark Njera, who told them that Heche had not been brought to Tarime and that his office had not received any information about his transfer.

“I even contacted the Immigration Department—both the regional officer and the national spokesperson—and they all confirmed they have no case involving Heche and are not holding him,” Edward said.

He further noted that when he earlier spoke to Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro, he was advised to check with Immigration to determine Heche’s whereabouts, leaving the family even more confused about what is happening.

Heche’s aunt, Lucia Heche, said she is extremely worried about her nephew’s health, noting that the family’s inability to know his location has caused great distress.

“Heche has specific dietary requirements, and since we don’t know where he is, it means he hasn’t eaten since yesterday. That puts his health at serious risk—both physically and psychologically. We just want to know where he is so that he can at least eat,” she said.