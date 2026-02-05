DSC swimmers gain from Dutch silver Medalist Kamminga’s expertise

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) swimmers recently had the unique opportunity to attend a breaststroke clinic led by Dutch Olympian Arno Kamminga, a two-time Olympic silver medalist.

The clinic provided young Tanzanian swimmers with first-hand insights into high-performance training and competitive strategies from one of the world’s top breaststroke specialists.

Kamminga has made a name for himself on the international swimming stage. He won silver medals in the 100 metre and 200 metre breaststroke events at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

In Tokyo, he narrowly missed out on gold in the 100m breaststroke and continued his success in 2021 by claiming another silver in the 200m breaststroke at international competitions.

Speaking about the clinic organized by Hamilton Aquatic, DSC head of delegation Inviolata Itatiro expressed her excitement, describing the session as a valuable learning opportunity for the swimmers.

"Having an athlete of Arno Kamminga’s caliber at our club is inspiring for our swimmers. His tips and techniques will help elevate their performance and instill the discipline required to compete at the international level."

Kamminga made his international debut in the men’s 50 metre breaststroke at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, and since then has consistently performed at the highest level.

He is also a two-time world silver medalist in the 100 metre breaststroke (2022, 2023) and has secured multiple medals at World and European Championships, both in long course and short course events. His technical expertise, especially in starts, turns, and stroke efficiency, made him an ideal mentor for the DSC swimmers.

While Kamminga’s career has been decorated with medals, it has not been without controversy.

During the 2024 Summer Olympics, he attracted attention for wearing multicolor swim trunks that appeared partially see-through in certain areas, sparking discussions on social media and in sports media.

Unfortunately, his Olympic campaign was further hampered by injury, which forced him to withdraw from the semi-finals of the 200 metre breaststroke, preventing him from contending for another medal.