Tanzanian minister warns: ‘Disruption of peace will cost you tourists’

Arusha. As Tanzania prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the government has urged citizens to safeguard national peace, warning that civil unrest will alienate tourists, weaken businesses, and destabilise the Northern Zone economy, particularly Arusha Region, the country's primary tourism hub.

The call was made on Saturday, August 1, 2026, by Agriculture Deputy Minister, Mr David Silinde, while opening the 32nd Nanenane Agricultural Exhibition at the Themi-Njiro grounds in Arusha.

He emphasised that Arusha residents must lead in preserving tranquillity given the region’s economic significance.

“Arusha residents must lead efforts to protect peace. Disrupting stability here means destroying your own businesses and livelihoods. Before looking at the national level, responsibility starts at home,” said Mr Silinde.

He noted that the government prioritises the Northern Zone for strategic infrastructure investments due to its unique geographical positioning and vital contribution to the tourism sector.

However, he warned that if peace falters, international visitors will choose alternative destinations, devastating hotels, tour operators, transport providers, and local farmers who supply the hospitality industry.

“Tourists visit because of our attractions and safety. Disrupting peace means losing visitors, collapsing hotel earnings, and harming ordinary farmers whose produce relies on the tourism supply chain,” he cautioned.

Turning to Afcon 2027 preparations, Mr Silinde urged citizens to actively protect national stability by condemning any actions capable of causing public disorder.

“We expect ordinary citizens to stand at the forefront of condemning any behaviour that threatens our national peace,” he stressed.

Mr Silinde also attributed rising civic impatience among the younger generation to flawed parenting, citing insights from a clinical psychologist he recently listened to.

He explained that many children are raised getting immediate gratification without learning endurance or delay, leading them to expect instant results in adulthood.

“The expert explained that current societal challenges stem from upbringing. Parents fulfil every immediate demand, starting from infancy when a mother breastfeeds the moment a child cries,” observed Mr Silinde.

“Children grow up unaware of life's limitations, scarcity, or the necessity of patience. If denied sweets, they throw tantrums. That same mindset shapes adults who demand immediate roads and water infrastructure, ignoring the reality that government projects require planning, budgeting, and execution over time,” he added.

He added that society must not scapegoat youth for these systemic attitudes.

“We blame Gen Z today, yet parents created this dynamic. We cannot evade parental responsibility. A world offering instant solutions does not exist, and destroying local infrastructure will only ruin our families and national future,” warned Mr Silinde.

He reiterated that Tanzania remains globally respected as a haven of tranquillity across Africa.

“Today, some seek answers through unrest, answers that no alternative leadership can deliver instantly. You know this truth,” he said.

Highlighting the Nanenane exhibition, Mr Silinde said the platform enables participants to forge commercial links, access financing, and adopt modern techniques across agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.