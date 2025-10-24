Tropical storm ‘Chenge’ set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to eight regions in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Tropical Storm ‘Chenge’ is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and high ocean waves to seven regions of Tanzania, including Dar es Salaam, according to the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA).

In a statement released on Friday, October 24, 2025 TMA said the regions of Mtwara, Lindi, Pwani, Dar es Salaam and Tanga, as well as the islands of Unguja and Pemba, are forecast to experience strong rains as the storm system progresses westward over the Indian Ocean.

“Analysis of weather prediction models indicates that the system will continue moving westward while gradually weakening in intensity as it approaches the Tanzanian coast,” TMA said. “This is expected to result in increased rainfall, strong winds and large waves between October 26 and 28”

As of Friday morning, the storm was located over the north-eastern part of Madagascar, approximately 1,680 kilometres east of the Mtwara coast, TMA said.

The TMA said that it will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates.