Tanzanian SMEs gain new strength at Biashara summit

Dar es Salaam. More than 186 Tanzanian entrepreneurs graduated on Friday from the Supplier Development Programme (SDP), marking a major step in strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and linking them more directly to national and regional supply chains.

The graduation, held at the Hyatt Regency, was the highlight of the inaugural Biashara Summit, a new flagship platform launched by Stanbic Bank as part of its 30th anniversary in Tanzania. Organisers say the summit will become an annual forum for enterprise growth and innovation.

The SDP was designed to close the gap between Tanzania’s entrepreneurial energy and the rigorous requirements of corporate and government procurement. Over several months, participants received training in formalising operations, financial management, tax and labour compliance, and quality assurance.

Many are already piloting their products and services, applying what they learned in real-world markets.

A nutrition-sensitive track piloted with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) focused on 50 women-led agribusinesses, offering specialised support in food processing, packaging, safety, and certification.

“Through this programme, we turned challenges into opportunities,” said Dr. Winfrida Mayila, Head of Programmes at GAIN. “Over 90 percent of the women-led businesses improved product quality and safety, and many are now pursuing Tanzania Bureau of Standards certification.”

Among the new products emerging are sugar-free porridge, fortified children’s foods, and banana-waste honey—innovations that promise both income and healthier diets for Tanzanian families.

Guest of Honour Hon. Blandina Kilama, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Planning Commission, applauded the graduates and connected their progress to Tanzania’s broader development vision.

“Let’s not call it luck; let’s call it preparation—opportunity meets the prepared,” she told participants.

She urged businesses to comply with tax obligations, labour standards, and social security funds, and to “climb the finance ladder” from microfinance to commercial banks and development finance institutions as they expand.

A high-level panel discussion broadened the conversation, stressing the need for stronger local-content policies, reduced bureaucracy, and better access to regional markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ambassador Mindy from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded participants of Tanzania’s strategic geographic position. “We’re strategically positioned—let’s use the EAC and AfCFTA to turn our location into market access,” she said.

Private-sector leaders echoed that sentiment. TPSF CEO Raphael Maganga noted that procurement makes up as much as 75 percent of operating costs for many firms. “That means local suppliers hold the key to job creation and value retention,” he said.

For the entrepreneurs, the event was both a recognition and a starting point. Graduates leave with practical tools, networks, and confidence to compete in national and regional markets. For Tanzania, the programme is expected to strengthen value chains, create jobs, improve food safety, and contribute to the ambition of building a trillion-dollar economy by 2050.

For Stanbic Bank, which is marking 30 years in Tanzania, the Biashara Summit reflects continuity and commitment. Through its Biashara Incubator, the bank has long provided training, mentorship, and financing pathways for SMEs. The partnership with GAIN extends that impact into the sphere of nutrition and public health, showing how enterprise development can meet both economic and social goals.

“This is more than a graduation,” one organiser said. “It is a launchpad for businesses that will shape Tanzania’s future economy.”