Tawa promotes 13 commissioners, urges professionalism and teamwork to boost conservation and tourism

Morogoro. Thirteen Commissioners of the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) have been promoted and formally decorated in a ceremony at Tawa Headquarters in Morogoro, in a move aimed at strengthening leadership across the country’s wildlife management system.

The ceremony was led by Major General (Retired) Hamis Semfuko, who congratulated the officers and called on them to uphold professionalism and teamwork in their daily duties.

“I congratulate all 13 commissioners on their well-deserved promotions,” Major General (Retired) Semfuko said. “Use your positions to work collaboratively and apply your expertise to enhance Tawa’s role in promoting tourism and investment.”

The promotions recognised seven Senior Assistant Commissioners—Privatus Kasisi, Wilbright Munuo, Khadija Malongo, Mark Chuwa, Vicky Kamata, Omary Msangi, and Orest Njau—and six Assistant Commissioners—Alphonce Mung’ong’o, Jackson Msaki, Suleiman Keraryo, Jovine Nachihangu, George Makheya, and Rajabu Hochi.

The Major General emphasised that the newly promoted officers must actively implement government directives and advance the vision of Tawa’s Fourth Board of Directors, particularly in community engagement, conservation management, tourism development, revenue collection, and attracting investment.

Speaking at the event, Acting Commissioner for Conservation Mlage Yussuf Kabange stressed the need for effective leadership and resource management. “A good leader applies accountability, achieving 80 per cent of results even with only 20 per cent of resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner for Conservation in charge of the Directorate of Corporate Services, Maarufu Thabit Mkwaya, announced that Tawa has recruited 296 new rangers to bolster operational capacity.