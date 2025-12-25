TCAA, TAA launch probe into Kilimanjaro rescue helicopter tragedy

Moshi. Experts from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) and the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) have established a base at Mount Kilimanjaro National Park, Barafu area, to conduct a thorough investigation into the Kilimedair rescue helicopter crash that killed five people.

A statement issued on Thursday, December 25, by Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa, the crash occurred on December 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., as the helicopter was en route to pick up patients on Mount Kilimanjaro.

Commander Maigwa said the helicopter was carrying five people: two tourists from the Czech Republic, two Tanzanian nationals (a tourist guide, and a doctor), and a pilot from Zimbabwe. All died in the crash.

Speaking on Thursday, December 25, 2025, in Moshi, Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) Commissioner Musa Kuji said the cause of the crash remains unknown.

He added that TCAA and TAA officials are at the scene investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Commissioner Kuji identified the deceased as David Plos (30) and Anna Plosova (30), both Czech nationals.

Others are a Zimbabwean pilot residing in Soweto, Moshi, Constantine Mazonde (42), a doctor with Kilimedair and resident of Rau, Moshi, Jimmy Daniel (32), a tourist guide, and Innocent Mbaga.

“On December 24, 2025, at 5:30 p.m., at the Barafu Guest Camp within Mount Kilimanjaro National Park, Moshi District, a Kilimedair rescue helicopter crashed, resulting in the deaths of five people, one woman and four men,” said Mr Kuji.

He added that the tourists had begun their climb on December 20, 2025, via the Machame route with Mikaya Tours on a six-day expedition.

“It was a normal tourism expedition, and the incident occurred during their descent,” he said.

He further stated: “Before completing their six-day journey, on December 24, they were involved in the accident and died. The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) Referral Hospital.”

Mr Kuji said diplomatic procedures are underway between the government and the Czech Republic embassy to determine the repatriation of the tourists’ bodies.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances and cause of the crash. Protocols will be followed between the government and the Czech Embassy regarding handling this matter, and once procedures are completed, we will provide updates,” he said.