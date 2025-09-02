Two police officers, train drivers arrested in Songwe over fertilizer theft

Songwe. Seven people, among them two police officers and train drivers, have been arrested in Songwe Region in connection with the theft of fertilizer worth more than Sh45 million.

According to police, the consignment of UREA fertilizer, owned by Zambia’s Ocean Network Company, was being transported from Dar es Salaam to Zambia on August 19 when it was intercepted in Mbozi District.

Regional Police Commander SACP Agustino Senga told reporters that the suspects allegedly colluded with traders to stop TAZARA train number 0139A at an unauthorised location in Nanyala Ward, where they offloaded 534 bags of fertiliser.

“The train was stopped at a point that was not a designated station and goods began to be offloaded. Our investigation began immediately after the incident, leading to the arrest of seven suspects,” said Senga.

He said all the suspects are men, including two police officers—whose names have been withheld for investigative reasons—assigned to escort the train.

The commander added that police later recovered 134 bags of the stolen fertiliser hidden in a house in Iporoto Village, believed to belong to one of the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to track down additional accomplices and seize evidence, including vehicles used in the crime.

In a separate incident, police arrested a Dar es Salaam-based motor vehicle mechanic, Hussein Halili, at the Tunduma One Stop Border Post after he was found attempting to cross into Zambia with $160,000 (over Sh400 million) concealed in his coat.

“He could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the source of the money,” said SACP Senga, adding that the cash was discovered during routine checks.