Ukonga’s lifeline rises as mega prison hospital brings care closer to citizens

Dar es Salaam. Residents in and around Ukonga are beginning to feel the impact of a major healthcare investment as the Tanzania Prisons Service (TPS) pushes ahead with the construction of a modern mega hospital that is already easing access to medical services for thousands.

Now in its second phase, the TPS Main Hospital is serving an average of 350 patients daily, offering a wide range of treatments even as construction continues.

According to Chief Medical Officer and Superintendent of Prisons, Asha Mangara, the facility currently attends to about 10,000 patients each month, equivalent to 120,000 annually, marking a significant improvement for communities that previously had to walk up to 10 kilometres to seek similar care.

Set on a 12.4-hectare site, the hospital is being developed in four phases and has reached 33.5 percent completion.

Once fully operational, it is expected to accommodate up to 240 inpatients daily, further expanding its reach and capacity.

Ms Mangara noted that the hospital is already delivering essential services to prison officers, staff, and their families, inmates, and the general public.

“Available services include outpatient and inpatient care, laboratory diagnostics, pharmacy, radiology, immunisation, and specialised clinics for men, women, and children. The hospital also provides internal medicine consultations and emergency services. Future expansions will introduce advanced surgical procedures and eye care services,” she said on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The facility has already earned accreditation from the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Service (SADCAS), with Ms Mangara highlighting its modern laboratory as one of its standout features.

Residents have welcomed the development, praising both the quality and accessibility of services.

A resident of Kivule, Ms Regula Abeid, said the hospital has significantly reduced waiting times compared with other facilities.

“They are offering good medical services, and there are no long queues like we used to experience elsewhere,” she said.

She was echoed by a resident of Gongolamboto, Mr Seif Hamad, who brought his son for treatment.