Unapproved bus fare increases a concern

Dar es Salaam. Some upcountry bus operators have already started increasing fare before the transport regulator has approved requests to do so.

Last week, the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) convened a public hearing session after some bus operators proposed the review of the current fares to reflect the increased prices of fuel.

A survey by The Citizen has established that some buses plying the Dar es Salaam-Arusha and Mwanza-Bukoba routes have already started charging more money to cover their operating cost.

A route from Dar es Salaam to Arusha, which current fare stands at Sh36,000 for a semi luxury bus, has increased to Sh40,000 while passengers travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza with the same class of bus pay up to Sh75,000 compared to Sh65,100 allowed by the regulator.

The cost of travelling from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba has also increased to Sh105,000 per passenger of the semi luxury bus compared to Sh80,900 approved by the regulator.

“We have slightly adjusted the fares because the cost of fuel is very high,” said a ticket agent identified as Patrick, at the Magufuli Bus Terminal.

Last Wednesday, Latra director general, Habibu Suluo urged transporters not to increase the bus fares as the authority was working on reviewing bus fares.

According to him, Latra has been aware about the cost of fuel but the adjustment of fares must follow proper regulatory procedures.

“We will work on the operators’ proposal to review the bus fares for upcountry and commuter buses. We are going to put reasonable fares,” said Mr Suluo.

“I urge all operators, especially upcountry buses to wait for the authority to complete the review process,” he added.

A source from Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) who preferred not be mentioned, refused the claims, explaining that the increase was only for luxury buses for which fares are not regulated by Latra.

“What is happening is that operators have only increased the fares for luxury buses because these are not regulated by Latra. So far, luxury buses from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza, have increased fares to Sh100,000 from Sh70,000,” said the source.

As for the ordinary and semi luxury bus fares, the source said: “We have not increased the price because we’re still waiting for the regulator to review the proposals.”

“Of course, some buses might have increased the fares for ordinary and semi luxury buses without us knowing because the situation is difficult.