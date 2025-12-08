Zanzibar to roll out quality certification to boost seaweed earnings

Unguja. Zanzibar’s Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Masoud Ali Mohammed, has pledged to provide seaweed producers with quality certification to enhance the value and credibility of their products.

He made the remarks on Dece,ber 7, 2025 during a tour of blue economy and fisheries projects in Pemba South Region. Mr Masoud said the initiative is part of the government’s plan to strengthen the seaweed sector and enable farmers to increase the value of their produce.

“The government recognises the importance of this crop to farmers, which is why we are making various efforts to improve their productivity,” he said.

He said that the government will continue collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that seaweed farmers benefit more through research, technology and policies that increase their income.

The Minister emphasised that the sector’s success depends on discipline, innovation and solidarity among farmers, urging women to participate actively to benefit from these projects and achieve economic empowerment.

He further noted that Zanzibar requires major economic reforms through the blue economy and fisheries sectors, which will strengthen the economy and create employment opportunities for citizens.

Deputy Minister Mboja Ramadhan Mshenga stressed the need to strengthen blue economy projects and institutions to ensure their benefits reach all citizens.

Seaweed farmer Ali Mbrouk Juma said their products lack quality due to the materials used for drying.