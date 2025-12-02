University joins national push to avert further youth unrest

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania continues to absorb the shock of the October 29 unrest, and with authorities warning of renewed attempts to mobilise young people for another disturbance on December 9, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has used its 55th graduation ceremony to make a deliberate call for calm, unity and responsible citizenship.

Speaking during the fourth session of the graduation ceremony at the Mlimani City Conference Centre, on December 1, 2025, Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye delivered a message that resonated deeply with the moment: the country’s peace is a shared national treasure that must be protected, especially by the youth.

“We do not have any other country but the United Republic of Tanzania,” he said. “We have a responsibility to safeguard and uphold the values of our nation. Wherever we are, we must remain committed to protecting our peace, unity and cohesion.”

His comments reflect the heightened sensitivity across the nation, where recent tension has highlighted how quickly misinformation and online mobilisation can draw young people into political agitation.

Government efforts over the last month have focused on reinforcing national unity, engaging the youth in dialogue and appealing for restraint-and UDSM’s voice adds academic authority to this national appeal.

The Vice Chancellor’s speech highlighted the moral obligation that comes with education, particularly during periods of public anxiety. He reminded graduates that their academic achievement increases not only their personal worth but also their responsibility to society.

“Recognise that your education has increased your value,” he said. “Who you are today is not who you were three, four or five years ago. It is now your time to demonstrate that difference.”

Prof Anangisye also warned graduates against being swayed by external influences that contradict national values. “In your daily lives, uphold Tanzania and African morals and ethics. Leave foreign ways to those who live abroad,” he said.

His message aligns with the national leadership’s stance. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has consistently emphasised national unity, urging young people to channel their creativity, energy and courage into constructive nation-building rather than divisive causes.

Quoting the President’s earlier address to young people, Prof Anangisye reminded graduates: “Young people are the nation's workforce; they are its protectors; they are creative, bold and courageous. They carry the country’s vision and aspirations, now and in the future. No nation can move forward without its young people.”

Education and governance experts say UDSM’s message is timely and influential. A governance scholar, Dr Edna Mwaitete, said universities play a critical stabilising role during politically tense periods.

“When young people are being targeted for mobilization, sometimes through false or distorted information, academic institutions must step in as centres of reason,” she said. “UDSM’s message is both protective and forward-looking.”

Political analyst Mr Patrick Nyangi said the university’s tone speaks directly to the demographic most at risk of manipulation. “Educated youth are influencers in their communities,” he said. “A call for calm from such a respected institution can counter the toxic messaging circulating online.”

International relations expert Ms Grace Mwalongo added: “Tanzania has long been viewed as a pillar of peace in the region. If unrest deepens, it could affect investor confidence and international partnerships. UDSM’s intervention therefore helps reinforce Tanzania’s diplomatic image as well.”

UDSM celebrates record academic achievement

Despite the tense national atmosphere, this year’s graduation brought a major academic milestone: the university recorded 139 PhD graduates, the highest in its history.

Out of these, 75 were conferred during the fourth session alone, marking a significant leap in the university’s research output.

In total, 11,608 graduates completed their studies across all three sessions of the 55th graduation.

They included 9,970 undergraduates, 1,228 master’s graduates, 138 doctoral candidates, and 175 diploma holders.

Women constituted 52.5 percent of all graduates, underlining the university’s progress in promoting inclusivity.

Prof Anangisye also highlighted ongoing progress in curriculum reform, digital learning expansion, international partnerships and the construction of modern academic facilities under the HEET project.

The Vice Chancellor urged graduates to remain proactive even in the face of delayed employment. “If formal jobs take time, be quick to identify other areas where your knowledge and skills can be applied effectively,” he said.

Experts believe this practical guidance is vital at this moment. “Unemployment can make young people more vulnerable to political manipulation,” Mr Nyangi noted. “Encouraging self-belief, innovation and ethical responsibility is essential.”