Vice President’s Office allocates Sh2.6 billion for climate change project

Dodoma. The government, through the Vice President’s Office, has allocated Sh2.6 billion for a climate change adaptation project for the 2025/26–2026/27 period.

The initiative focuses on helping communities and ecosystems adapt to climate change within the miombo woodland zone and is being implemented in selected areas of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Speaking at the opening of the project’s Executive Committee meeting in Dodoma, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Environment) in the Vice President’s Office, Baraka Luvanda, said the project targets miombo forest areas in Mainland Tanzania as well as arid zones in Zanzibar.

He noted that the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Office of the First Vice President of Zanzibar, the Zanzibar Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, and the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS).

“This project aims to strengthen the enabling environment and promote the adoption of climate change adaptation technologies in priority sectors across the country,” Mr Luvanda said.

He said that the initiative will also enhance value chains for non-timber forest products, vegetables, and livestock fodder in both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, while expanding access to adaptation initiatives for communities with limited resources and knowledge of modern agricultural practices.

Project Coordinator Mr James Chuyi said the programme is being implemented in seven regions covering seven local government authorities: Tabora (Sikonge), Rukwa (Nkasi), Katavi (Mpanda), North Unguja (North B), South Unguja (Southern District), North Pemba (Micheweni), and South Pemba (Chakechake).