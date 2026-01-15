Vision 2050: Shun business as usual mentality, says PM

Dodoma. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has urged civil servants to abandon a “business as usual” approach in implementing the Development and Investment Roadmap for 2050 (Dira 2050), saying bold and results-oriented leadership is required to transform Tanzania into a $1 trillion economy by mid-century.

Dr Nchemba made the call yesterday during a meeting with ministers, deputy ministers, permanent and deputy secretaries, chief executive officers, the National Planning Commission (NPC) executive secretary and the Treasury Registrar, convened to discuss the roadmap for implementing Dira 2050.

Addressing about 300 senior officials, the Premier said those present represented the government’s decision-making machinery and were expected to lead their ministries and institutions in a manner that delivers tangible results for citizens, rather than focusing on procedures.

“When people talk about the government, they are referring to all of us here. Let us go out and implement the direction provided by Dira 2050,” he said. “Keeping quiet does not demonstrate good leadership. It is better to make decisions and even make mistakes than to remain silent while thinking you are being clever.”

Dr Nchemba added that significant progress had been made under Vision 2025, which ends on June 30, 2025, and that this had laid a solid foundation for the rollout of Dira 2050.

Minister of State for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, told participants that DIRA 2050 is the most comprehensive long-term vision the country has ever prepared and clearly recognises the private sector as the engine of Tanzania’s economic transformation.

On financing, Prof Mkumbo said the private sector is expected to contribute about 70 percent of the required investment, while 22 percent will come from the government and eight percent from direct investment by public corporations.

He stressed that the private sector would not merely be a participant but would be fully engaged through deliberate government efforts to create an enabling business and investment environment.

As part of the shift away from business as usual, Prof Mkumbo said all chief executive officers and board members of public enterprises will now be subjected to competitive recruitment through interviews, with the appointment of board chairpersons reserved for the highest authority.

The NPC executive secretary, Dr Fred Msemwa, presented a roadmap for implementing Dira 2050, saying the commission had finalised the preparation and approval of the roadmap, the Long-Term Perspective Plan and the Five-Year Development Plan.

He said work was under way on proposals for the Annual Development Plan to align it with the 2026/27 government budget cycle, which will mark the first year of Dira 2050 implementation.

Dr Msemwa added that the NPC has prepared National Planning Guidelines and Development Projects Management Guidelines to guide ministries, independent departments, public corporations and agencies in developing plans aligned with Dira 2050.