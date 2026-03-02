UDSM students gain hands-on mining expertise from Barrick

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has partnered with Barrick Gold Corporation to implement a capacity-building programme for undergraduate mining and geology students.

The initiative, delivered through UDSM’s School of Mines and Geosciences (SOMG), brings experienced Barrick professionals to provide practical training to final-year students, equipping them with industry-relevant skills.

Speaking about the programme, SOMG head Prof Elisante Mshiu said the training would be continuous, enabling students to exchange knowledge with industry experts and gain hands-on exposure to mineral exploration, geological mapping and underground mining operations.

He said the partnership also aims to connect students with major private sector players, strengthening their competitiveness in both local and international labour markets, while encouraging innovation and self-employment.

“These sessions give students insight into the kind of work they will undertake after graduation, including mineral resource estimation, geological surveys and scientific research in the field,” Prof Mshiu said.

Head of Department Dr Emmanuel Kazimoto described the Barrick-sponsored training as a unique opportunity for fourth-year students to expand their understanding of mineral resources, geothermal studies, petrology and the application of modern technology in exploration.

Barrick geologist Dr Yann Waku Mpaka underscored the importance of research skills, technical mapping and safe, modern mining practices, noting that global mining technologies continue to evolve rapidly.

Barrick expert Ibrahim Kamage, a 2023 SOMG graduate, urged students to strengthen communication and community engagement skills to help reduce conflicts in mining areas.