Vodacom Tanzania crowned Number 1 employer for ninth consecutive year

Dar es Salaam.Vodacom Tanzania has once again been recognised as Tanzania’s Number 1 Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute marking an extraordinary ninth consecutive year of certification and reaffirming Vodacom’s commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for its employees.

Moreover, the winning streak continues as the company secures the top spot in Tanzania for the second time.

This prestigious award follows rigorous evaluation across 20 HR domains, including People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, Leadership, Wellbeing, and Diversity & Inclusion, underscoring Vodacom’s commitment to outstanding employee experience.

Vivienne Penessis, Human Resources Director, shared, “Our ninth consecutive Top Employer certification reflects our commitment to enabling our employees to thrive. We go the extra mile to make our employees feel valued and supported, offering a wide range of benefits for them and their families, and investing in programs that grow young talent and encourage women’s participation in technology”

In 2025, the company strengthened its Employee Value Proposition (EVP) with innovative offerings to support employee growth, wellbeing, and engagement. Moreover, the company's commitment to talent development extends beyond its workforce.

Initiatives like the Graduate Trainee Program, Code Like a Girl, and the Digital Skills Hub empower young talent and prepare Tanzania’s workforce for the digital economy.

Philip Besiimire, Vodacom Tanzania Managing Director, stated, “Starting the year as Tanzania’s Number 1 Top Employer for the second time fills us with immense pride. This recognition for both 2024 and 2025 highlights that our innovative approach goes beyond products and services; it’s about how we care for our employees and build a future-ready workforce. We will continue to make opportunities available, foster a positive work environment, and empower our employees to balance career growth with personal wellbeing.”

Vodacom Tanzania’s achievement is part of the Vodacom Group’s broader recognition, with Vodacom Group named Africa’s Top Employer for the third consecutive year while Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom Mozambique, and Safaricom Kenya and Ethiopia also receiving top spots in their respective countries.

Vodacom Tanzania’s Employee Value Proposition continues to evolve, supporting the company’s ambition to become an AI-native organisation by embracing digital innovation and preparing its workforce for the future of work, driving a Talent Revolution hinged on empowering every employee with opportunities to learn, grow, and lead, as well as fostering a customer-focused culture.