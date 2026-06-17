Vodacom, TCDC partner to digitise cooperative societies

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania and the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of cooperative societies through the telecom firm's M-Kulima platform.

The partnership seeks to improve efficiency, transparency and financial inclusion by enabling cooperatives to join the digital platform and expand access to digital and financial services for farmers and cooperative members across the country.

M-Kulima is Vodacom Tanzania’s digital agriculture platform that supports Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Societies (AMCOS), unions and farmers by digitising key processes, including farmer registration, produce collection and payments. The platform also provides access to financial services such as loans, savings, insurance and investment products.

According to Vodacom, more than 3.2 million farmers have been registered on the platform, which has processed over Sh88 billion in payments involving more than 325,000 farmers.

As part of the partnership, Vodacom handed over 35 laptops to TCDC to support digital operations and strengthen institutional capacity.

Vodacom Business Director Nguvu Kamando said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to using technology to support communities and contribute to socio-economic development.

“At Vodacom, we believe technology can create meaningful change by connecting people to opportunities that improve their lives and livelihoods. Through this collaboration with TCDC, we are equipping cooperative societies with digital tools and financial solutions that will strengthen operational efficiency, improve transparency and empower farmers to participate more effectively in the agricultural value chain,” he said.

Through the platform, cooperative societies will have access to services including member registration, digital payments, savings and loans, as well as other solutions designed to support growth and improve service delivery. The partnership will also include training programmes aimed at enhancing digital skills among cooperative leaders and members.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies and TCDC chief executive Dr Benson Ndiege said digital transformation was essential in strengthening cooperatives and improving services to members.

“This partnership marks an important step in modernising cooperative operations in Tanzania. By embracing digital solutions, cooperatives will be better positioned to improve efficiency, enhance accountability and create greater value for their members, particularly farmers who play a vital role in our economy,” he said.