Wanted: Psychological healing after mayhem

Dar es Salaam. Imagine witnessing someone being killed or seriously injured.

Picture young people turning chaotic and destroying private and public property, assets they should have been protecting in incidents like those that unfolded in Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Mwanza and Arusha last week.

Psychologists warn that about 30 percent of people who experience disasters develop trauma-related conditions, underscoring the need for patience and coordinated efforts in national healing.

They say recovery requires time, compassion and cooperation among the government, religious leaders, and citizens to address the mental health impact of the recent political unrest in Tanzania.

Clinical psychologist Saldeen Kimangale said some citizens may face psychological challenges after witnessing, hearing, or seeing distressing events. Such memories, he noted, can affect people’s wellbeing and may lead to depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or other psychiatric disorders.

“As much as healing is a process, I call for the establishment of emergency counselling hotlines to listen to victims’ concerns,” he said. “Some people may not have been physically present but were still affected by the sounds of gunfire, smells, or what they witnessed indoors.”

He said that it is vital to promote desensitisation by encouraging open conversations, warning that suppressing or avoiding discussions only prolongs pain and bitterness. Mr Kimangale also advised against sharing graphic or disturbing images and videos, as some individuals may be vulnerable to worsened trauma.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 10 and 15 percent of Tanzanians suffer from mental health problems.

To keep these figures low, Mr Kimangale urged both the community and government leaders to focus on promoting healing rather than issuing ultimatums or bans.

When asked whether the government has specific programmes to support citizens affected by the unrest, the Director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Hamad Nyembea, said psychological support is available at centres across different levels.

He explained that anyone experiencing such challenges can access these services and that mental health education is being provided in healthcare facilities and through online platforms.

A family still searching

A resident of Tabata Kimanga, Ms Mariam Hamis, 45, is among those who lost loved ones during the unrest. She said her family has been searching for her missing relative, who left home on election day to visit a sick friend in Kitunda but never returned.

Ms Hamis said the family has visited several police stations and hospitals with no success. “We are deeply worried about what might have happened to him. Our mother has refused to eat and spends most of her time crying,” she said.

When asked whether they had taken their mother to hospital for treatment, Ms Hamis said they are consulting an expert who advised the family to prioritise rest as they continue the search. They were also advised to limit social media and phone use in the evenings to avoid triggering distress and to promote better sleep.

“We were told that if symptoms of mental distress worsen—such as persistent pain, anger, thoughts of self-harm or harming others, or sleeplessness lasting more than three days—we should visit the nearest health centre or call emergency numbers 110, 111, 115, 116, or 119,” she said.

Ms Hamis added that although the information was helpful, the cost of professional help remains a major challenge, with each counselling session costing about Sh50,000, a fee many low-income families cannot afford.

Hope in healing

Commenting on the issue, a mental health expert, Dr Raymond Mgeni, said that even in difficult moments, life must go on—even when the heart resists and keeps dwelling on the past.

“Let’s strengthen one another and strive to understand those going through tough times by trying to feel their pain,” he said. “In the midst of suffering, it’s often hard to believe that light still exists—but that’s a natural part of life.”