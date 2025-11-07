Tanzania waives storage charges to speed up movement of cargo

Dar es Salaam. The government said yesterday it has removed all storage charges at the Port of Dar es Salaam in a bid to ease congestion and facilitate the smooth resumption of operations following the post-election lockdown that severely disrupted port activities.

The unprecedented disruption not only affected Tanzania but also had ripple effects across East and Central Africa, as several landlocked countries including Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo rely heavily on the Dar es Salaam port for their imports and exports of essential commodities such as copper, fuel, fertilizers, agricultural produce, and manufactured goods.

TPA director general, Mr Plasduce Mbossa, confirmed that storage charges have been waived to ease the financial burden on importers and freight forwarders affected by the lockdown.

Related Business Internet shutdown disrupts cashew auctions

“We are removing all storage charges, and if there are any other operational challenges, we are working closely with stakeholders to resolve them,” Mr Mbossa told The Citizen.

The chairperson of the Tanzania Shipping Agents Association (TASAA), Mr Daniel Malongo told The Citizen that operations at the port came to a complete standstill during the lockdown.

“It was practically a total curfew; we could not release trucks or remove cargo,” he said. “There were no staff to issue documentation, no internet connectivity to process customs clearances.

He said at the height of the disruption, 17 vessels were anchored at DP World outside the main harbor waiting to dock, while 10 others were stuck at the Adani terminal, unable to discharge their cargo.

“The losses were enormous,” Mr Malongo added. “Idle vessels cost about $25,000 per day, translating into millions of dollars in cumulative losses for shipping companies and the government.”

He said despite the losses incurred, they acknowledge the government’s efforts following the resumption of operations. An initiative has been implemented to address the backlog at Terminal One by deploying additional cranes to expedite ship departures.

Furthermore, the government has convened a meeting with all stakeholders to find sustainable solutions for easing commodity congestion, as many ships remain loaded while consumers await their cargo.

“We also appreciate the government’s decision to waive storage charges, which has provided much-needed relief during this period,” he said.

The resumption of port operations followed a presidential directive issued on November 3, which allowed government institutions and logistics operators to return to work and restore internet access.

Both the TPA and DP World terminals have since reopened, enabling vessels to begin discharging cargo destined for neighboring countries.

However, the effects of the shutdown continue to linger. According to Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) Executive Councilor Talib Rashid, the lack of internet access during the lockdown made it impossible to process documentation, further delaying cargo clearance.

“Even though the port was technically operating 24 hours, we were instructed to return home by 6 p.m., and movement between the main port and dry ports was restricted,” he said.

“We have since held discussions with the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) and TPA, and there are directives to consider waivers or subsidies to offset the extra costs incurred.”

Regional impact and lessons learned

The temporary paralysis at Dar es Salaam highlighted the vulnerability of regional trade routes to domestic political disruptions in transit countries.

Independent Analyst Oscar Mkude said that the cargo that recently arrived at the port was scheduled for removal after remaining there for an extended period.

“Some shipments arrived but were unable to enter the port on time, leading to increased costs, including expenses for accommodating drivers depending on the nature of the cargo,” he said.

He noted that the impact extends beyond the supply chain; significant losses have also been incurred. In terms of political risk insurance, many countries in Africa lack such services.