We'll create innovative solutions to old problems, says US envoy

Arusha. The United States Embassy in Tanzania has assured that development projects previously run through the now-closed United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will soon resume under a new framework.

Speaking in Arusha during a tour of the Northern Zone regions, US Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, Ambassador Andrew Lentz, said the closure of USAID operations in Tanzania does not signal an end to the initiatives that were implemented through the agency.

He stressed that efforts are under way to revive many of the projects through alternative channels.

Ambassador Lentz, who visited Arusha and Kilimanjaro, acknowledged the critical importance of the work previously supported by USAID and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to continue its development engagement with Tanzania.

Responding to questions on the future of conservation efforts—particularly the restoration of wildlife corridors—Ambassador Lentz said the US would work with multiple partners and empower local communities to take over some projects previously managed by USAID.

He emphasised the need to safeguard wildlife and natural resources, citing the importance of reopening blocked wildlife corridors essential for ecological connectivity.

Tanzania has 61 wildlife corridors, many of which are degraded or blocked by human activities. The USAID-funded Tuhifadhi Maliasili Project has played a key role in efforts to restore these corridors in collaboration with conservation stakeholders.

Partners in the initiative include the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and its agencies—Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri), Tanzania Forest Services (TFS), and the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa)—as well as international organisations such as The Nature Conservancy (TNC), GIZ, RTI International, African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS), Tanzania Natural Resource Forum (TNRF), and the Chem-Chem Association.