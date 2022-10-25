WhatsApp outage: Popular platform suffers global downtime

By  Agencies

WhatsApp users worldwide are unable to send messages after the messaging service went down.

The outage began shortly before 10.30am East African Time on Tuesday.

Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, is yet to issue a statement.

Users from across the globe reported on DownDetector that they were unable to use the platform.

Downdetector offers real-time status and outage information for all kinds of services that users consider vital to their everyday lives and work.

People thronged Twitter and other social media platforms to make fun of the situation.

