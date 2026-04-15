Why MCL is expanding Rising Woman to Zanzibar, official explains

Dar es Salaam. The Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Mr Edson Sosten, has said the expansion of the Rising Woman platform to Zanzibar aims to broaden its impact and amplify women’s stories.

Speaking during The Citizen Rising Woman – Zanzibar Edition 2026, Mr Sosten said the platform was established six years ago and has been implemented in Mainland Tanzania. However, the organisation resolved to extend it to Zanzibar to ensure its reach continues to grow.

“This is a platform we started six years ago. It has been growing, and we want it to continue expanding so that its impact can be amplified further,” he said.

He noted that the initiative aligns with MCL’s broader commitment to empower the nation, adding that the platform was created to celebrate women and provide opportunities for them to be seen and heard.

"We wanted to create a platform that celebrates women and opens doors—not only for those featured, but also for others who can learn from their stories,” he said.

Mr Sosten said that over the past six years, the platform has documented the stories of more than 350 women, noting that these narratives have had a significant impact by inspiring others.

He said that MCL leverages its wide media reach to amplify such stories, citing its audience across print and digital platforms.

“We believe in the power of media. Through our platforms, we are able to reach millions of people and amplify these stories,” he said.

On Zanzibar, Mr Sosten said the move marks the beginning of a new phase, describing the current edition as the first, with more expected in the future.

“This is the first Zanzibar edition, and there will be more to come,” he said.

He said the goal is to create visibility for women in Zanzibar by ensuring their stories are heard beyond the Isles.

“We want to amplify the stories of women in Zanzibar so they are not only heard locally but also beyond,” he said.

Mr Sosten said that the theme, “Give to Gain”, reflects the need to invest in supportive systems, policies and environments for women, noting that such investment will yield broader benefits.

He said the platform aims to connect women with opportunities, mentorship and networks, while also strengthening their capacity.

Through storytelling, he said, women are able to gain visibility, build personal brands and access new opportunities.

“We are telling their stories so that what they do becomes known, doors open and opportunities are created,” he said.

Mr Sosten also pointed to Zanzibar’s potential, particularly in sectors such as the blue economy, noting that the platform will help showcase women’s contributions and connect them to wider opportunities.

He stressed that women constitute a significant proportion of the population and development cannot be achieved if they are not fully involved.

“You cannot build a developed society if half of the population is not participating in the process,” he said.

He said that evidence shows institutions with women in leadership positions tend to perform better.

Mr Sosten said the platform is open to all women with ambitions and ideas, noting that it seeks to support them in advancing their initiatives.

“This platform is for any woman with a dream—someone who wants to take what they have and move it further,” he said.

He said that through networking and exposure, women are able to connect with others and expand their reach.

He further noted that the initiative also includes storytelling campaigns and recognition of institutions that support women, adding that such efforts contribute to building supportive systems.

Mr Sosten said the response in Zanzibar has been strong, describing the turnout and engagement as an indication of the demand for such a platform.

“This is just the beginning, but the response has been very encouraging,” he said.

He called on women in Zanzibar to take advantage of the platform, saying it is designed to support their growth and visibility.