MCL Board Chair: Empowering women key to enabling the nation

Dar es Salaam. The Chairperson of the Board of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), David Nchimbi, has said the country cannot be fully empowered if women—who constitute a significant share of the workforce—are not actively engaged in development.

Speaking during The Citizen Rising Woman – Zanzibar Edition 2026, Mr Nchimbi said the company’s vision extends beyond news publishing, focusing instead on a broader commitment to “empower the nation”.

He said the decision to bring the Rising Woman initiative to Zanzibar reflects the Board’s resolve to translate that vision into action.

“As a Board, this is part of implementing our commitment to empower the nation. We recognise that a nation cannot be fully empowered if half of its workforce—women—are not at the forefront of development,” he said.

The event was attended by senior leaders, including the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who was represented by the Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

Mr Nchimbi said MCL’s strength lies in its extensive reach, which enables it to influence and support national development.

He noted that the company reaches more than 2.9 million readers daily through Mwananchi, over 2.4 million through Mwanaspoti and about 580,000 through The Citizen, while its digital platforms reach more than 25 million people each month.

“This influence is what we use as an engine to empower the nation through Rising Woman,” he said.

He added that over the past six years, the platform has recognised and shared the stories of more than 350 women who have driven change across various sectors, noting that such stories inspire millions of others.

Mr Nchimbi said the 2026 theme, “Give to Gain”, aligns directly with the company’s commitment to empowering the nation.

At Board level, he said, this includes promoting inclusion by opening leadership spaces for women and ensuring equity by enabling their full participation.

Chairperson of the Board of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), David Nchimbi

“When we open doors for women at board level, we gain new perspectives that help institutions make better decisions,” he said.

He stressed that enhancing women’s participation is not about favouritism, but fairness, adding that the outcome is stronger institutions and a more resilient economy.

Mr Nchimbi also called on fellow board leaders and business owners in Zanzibar to invest in women, citing global evidence that companies with greater female representation in senior decision-making roles tend to perform better.

“Investing in women is not charity; it is sound business intelligence aimed at strengthening our competitiveness as a nation,” he said.

He cited the appointment of Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia as MCL’s first female Managing Director as a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment, noting that the decision reflects the value of investing in women.

Mr Nchimbi reaffirmed MCL’s role as a bridge between the private sector and the government in advancing inclusive development.