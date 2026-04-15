MCL MD: Women’s empowerment is investment, not charity

Dar es Salaam. The Managing Director of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, has said that empowering women should be regarded as an investment rather than charity, citing its far-reaching benefits to society, the economy and the nation at large.

Speaking during The Citizen Rising Woman – Zanzibar Edition 2026, Ms Mndolwa-Mworia noted that while many women possess ambition, capability and determination, they are often constrained by limited platforms and opportunities to be heard and to realise their full potential.

“The difference between success and giving up is not talent or effort, but opportunity,” she said.

At 95, Fatma Karume, widow of Abeid Amani Karume, graced The Citizen Rising Woman gala dinner in the isles, a powerful reminder of the generations that have shaped Tanzania’s story.

The event brought together various leaders, including the President of Zanzibar, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who was represented by the Second Vice-President, Hemed Suleiman Abdulla.

Ms Mndolwa-Mworia said the Rising Woman platform has, over the past six years, grown from a one-day event into a broad initiative that connects stakeholders, promotes women’s leadership and encourages investment.

She explained that extending the initiative to Zanzibar was a strategic move aimed at expanding opportunities and enhancing women’s participation in national development.

“This is a deliberate move to widen the scope of empowering the nation by harnessing the unique contribution of women,” she said.

The 2026 forum is guided by the theme ‘Give to Gain’, which she described as a development philosophy underscoring the importance of providing opportunities as a pathway to growth.

She explained that offering opportunities fosters innovation, access to capital supports productive enterprises, creating space nurtures strong leadership, and increasing visibility helps cultivate a new generation of leaders.

“This is not merely a social agenda, but a strategy for economic growth,” she said.

Ms Mndolwa-Mworia further noted that global discourse on women’s empowerment has shifted from questioning its importance to focusing on the scale of investment required.

She added that countries and institutions investing in women are at the forefront of economic growth and innovation.

Turning to Zanzibar, she said the Isles hold vast potential in the blue economy and tourism, but emphasised that progress will depend on the full inclusion of women.

“If women are given access to capital, markets and leadership opportunities, Zanzibar can become a model of inclusive growth,” she said.

She also highlighted the role of the media, noting that MCL goes beyond reporting by amplifying voices, connecting stakeholders, shaping narratives and contributing to social and economic transformation.

As part of the initiative, participants will receive one-month complimentary access to MwanaClick, a digital platform offering content from Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti, aimed at improving access to information.

She said the platform seeks to ensure that women’s voices are heard and their stories told, while creating opportunities for their ideas to flourish.

“Empowering women is not charity; it is an investment with returns for society, the economy and the nation,” she said.