Women’s inclusion key to accelerating economic growth in Zanzibar, experts say

Dar es Salaam. Speakers at The Citizen Rising Woman – Zanzibar Edition 2026 have said accelerating women’s economic inclusion is central to driving sustainable growth, stressing that investment in women must now be matched by stronger implementation of existing policies.

The discussion, held under the theme “Give to Gain”, brought together policymakers, financial institutions, development experts and private sector actors, who agreed that women’s participation in the economy remains a key driver of productivity, inclusion and long-term development.

Opening the session, moderator Miss Nafisa Jidawi said the event marked a shift towards framing women’s empowerment as an economic strategy rather than a social agenda.

“This is a declarative direction that when we invest in women, it is not just a social agenda. It is an economic strategy,” she said, adding that such investment unlocks productivity and builds more resilient economies.

She cited data from the Millennium Challenge Corporation, UNESCO Institute for Statistics and the World Bank (2024), which shows persistent gender gaps in employment and education in Zanzibar and Tanzania.

The figures indicate that only about one in two women in Zanzibar are employed compared to three in four men, while unemployment among women remains significantly higher, particularly in urban areas.

Responding on education reforms, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Dr Bwana Hamid Adam Ahmed, said the education system is shifting from content-based learning to competence-based learning.

“In the new system, we are moving from a content-based curriculum to a competence-based curriculum so that learners can apply what they learn,” he said.

He noted that the reforms introduce vocational pathways in secondary education to ensure students, especially girls, graduate with practical skills.

“For example, in Zanzibar we have prioritised tourism, the blue economy, mobile repair and business skills so that a student leaving school has something they can do,” he said.

Executive Director of the Zanzibar Economic Empowerment Agency, Mr Juma Burhan, said government empowerment programmes are designed to support women through targeted financing and inclusion mechanisms.

“When women do well in business, they create jobs, pay taxes and contribute to export growth,” he said, adding that such programmes are designed to strengthen the wider economy.

He said even interest-free lending models form part of a long-term investment approach to national development.

Director of Credits at Azania Bank, Ms Esther Piani, said financial institutions are addressing barriers that prevent women from accessing credit.

“One of the main challenges is collateral, financial literacy and confidence,” she said.

She noted that the bank has introduced tailored products for women.

“We have created group lending models where women guarantee each other, and we also accept informal collateral,” she said.

She said that financial literacy programmes and market linkages are helping women grow beyond subsistence-level businesses.

“We encourage women to start small and grow. Women are very reliable borrowers and their repayment behaviour is strong,” she said.

Development Advisor and Delivery Manager at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Ms Laya Guide, said global evidence shows that investing in women creates strong multiplier effects across society.

“If you invest in a woman, you have invested in a community,” she said. “The impact extends to households, neighbours and entire societies.”

She said the main challenge is not the availability of policies but their implementation.

“We have very good policies, but the issue is implementation,” she said, adding that women must also be supported to fully utilise available opportunities.

She stressed the importance of mentorship and workplace systems that support women through different life stages.

“When women return from maternity leave, they should be welcomed back and supported. They should not feel they have missed out,” she said.

She also called for stronger mentorship structures.

“When women see others succeeding, they believe they can succeed too,” she said.

Mr Burhan said Zanzibar already has strong inclusion frameworks and funding mechanisms targeting women, youth and persons with disabilities.

“The policies are already there. The challenge is execution,” he said.

He added that strengthening implementation systems is now the priority to ensure policies translate into measurable economic impact.