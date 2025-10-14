WHO welcomes Dr Alex Gasasira as new Tanzania representative, pledges stronger health partnership

Dar es Salaam. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially welcomed Dr Alex Ntale Gasasira as its new Representative to Tanzania, signaling a commitment to deepening the health partnership with the East African nation.

Dr Gasasira presented his credentials on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, to the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Cosato Chumi.

In a statement issued by WHO Tanzania, Dr Gasasira conveyed warm greetings from WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof Mohamed Yakub Janabi.

Commending Tanzania’s steady progress across multiple sectors, particularly in health, Dr Gasasira reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting the government in advancing national health priorities and achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is a great honour to serve in Tanzania at this important moment for global and national health,” said Dr Gasasira. “WHO remains steadfast in its partnership with the government of Tanzania to strengthen health systems, improve service delivery, and ensure that every person enjoys the highest attainable standard of health.”

Receiving the credentials on behalf of the government, Mr Chumi expressed appreciation for WHO’s long-standing support to Tanzania. He praised the organization’s vital role in strengthening health systems, building capacity, and enhancing emergency preparedness and response.

Ambassador Chumi reiterated the government’s commitment to deepening collaboration with WHO to improve health outcomes and build resilience against future health challenges.

During the ceremony, both parties underscored the importance of sustained engagement and coordination to ensure the cooperation remains evidence-based, nationally aligned and impactful for communities across the country.