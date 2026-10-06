Women urged to take bigger role in blue economy

Dar es Salaam. Women should be supported to move beyond being beneficiaries of climate and blue economy programmes and instead become business owners, investors and decision-makers, stakeholders have said.

They said women’s meaningful participation in the blue economy requires more than representation in programmes, calling for deliberate efforts to build their business skills, improve access to finance and investment, strengthen marketing strategies and prepare them for leadership positions.

The call was made during a side event held on the sidelines of the 12th Conference of Parties (COP12) to the Nairobi Convention on the protection, management and development of the Western Indian Ocean marine and coastal environment, being held in Dar es Salaam from October 6 to 10, 2026.

The event, organised by the Women’s Fund Tanzania Trust (WFTT), focused on women’s participation in blue carbon conservation, climate resilience and the blue economy.

WFTT executive director Rose Marandu said women and coastal communities needed access to resources, knowledge and financing to enable them to develop solutions to the challenges they face.

“We empower women through capacity building, financing and education on their role. This is why we have been implementing the ReSea project to conserve marine environments and promote the blue economy in different regions, including Zanzibar,” she said.

Shamim Wasii Nyanda, an environmental specialist and Community Manager for Africa at Hatch Blue, said women also needed to work together rather than compete for limited opportunities.

She said programmes should stop viewing women primarily as beneficiaries and instead recognise them as owners and leaders of businesses capable of attracting investment.

“We need to stop seeing women as beneficiaries of programmes and instead see them as owners and leaders of businesses that can attract investors. This is particularly important as we develop new blue economy systems and climate responses,” she said.

Ms Nyanda said many women in the sector remained concentrated in lower-level leadership positions, making it necessary to build their confidence and skills to compete for senior positions.

She said support should include helping women prepare investment proposals, communicate the value of their businesses to investors and demonstrate their potential to generate revenue.

“Women-led businesses need space to grow and contribute to the economy. We need programmes that help women start and expand businesses, increase revenues and become investment-ready,” she said.

Evancia Shirima from the Vice President’s Office said the Government was working with the private sector, civil society and development partners to strengthen environmental management, climate action and gender equality.

She said the Government was also pursuing measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across economic sectors while encouraging stakeholders to develop programmes with measurable results.

For Ziyana Masoud, a blue economy entrepreneur from Pemba, social attitudes remain among the barriers limiting women’s participation.

She said the belief that women could not succeed in business had affected some women’s confidence, but that she had overcome the perception through entrepreneurship.

“Today, I am the chairperson of our entrepreneurship group. We are engaged in sea cucumber farming, earning income, running our activities and looking for more opportunities,” she said.