World Cup fever heads to Tanzania as Coca-Cola launches nationwide fan drive

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Tanzania has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at bringing football fans closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026 through a series of fan engagement activities, retail promotions and digital experiences.

The campaign, which runs from June 1 to July 18, will be implemented across more than 15,000 retail outlets, entertainment venues, restaurants and quick-service outlets nationwide.

The initiative comes as anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will feature an expanded format with more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the tournament.

Speaking during the launch, Coca-Cola Tanzania Director of Frontline Marketing, Mr Kabula Nshimo, said the campaign seeks to tap into football's ability to unite people and create shared experiences.

"Football is more than a game; it is a shared emotion that brings people together, particularly during the World Cup. Through this campaign, we want to create opportunities for Tanzanians to connect, celebrate and enjoy the tournament together," he said.

According to the company, the campaign will feature football-themed activations and experiences designed to enhance how fans engage with the tournament, whether at home, in public viewing venues or through online platforms.

Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd General Manager David Chait said the initiative reflects the company's long-standing association with global football and aims to strengthen fan participation during the tournament.

The campaign will also include limited-edition FIFA World Cup 2026-themed packaging and collectible cans, with consumers able to access various rewards and experiences through promotional purchases.

Coca-Cola has been a FIFA partner for nearly five decades and is using the campaign to deepen engagement with football fans ahead of the tournament.