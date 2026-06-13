Yanga extend Premier League lead after beating Mashujaa

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) strengthened their grip on the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title race after securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Mashujaa FC at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The defending champions produced another disciplined display to collect all three points and maintain their place at the top of the standings with 63 points from 26 matches.

Midfielder Mudathir Yahaya broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with a powerful strike after being released into space by Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube. The goal gave Yanga control of the match as they dominated possession and limited the hosts' attacking opportunities.

Mashujaa tried to stage a comeback in the second half but struggled to break down Yanga's organised defence.

As the match approached its conclusion, defender Bakari Mwamnyeto sealed the victory in stoppage time, finding the back of the net in the 90th minute and beyond to ensure Yanga returned home with maximum points.

The victory further boosts Yanga's title ambitions as they continue to set the pace in the league. The Jangwani Street giants now have a five-point advantage over second-placed Simba SC, who have collected 58 points from 25 matches and still have a game in hand.

Azam FC remain third on the table with 55 points from 26 outings, leaving them eight points behind the league leaders and facing an uphill task in the championship race.

The battle for fourth place is also intensifying, with Singida Black Stars sitting fourth on 41 points, just one point ahead of TRA United, who occupy fifth place with 40 points.

JKT Tanzania are sixth with 38 points, while Pamba and Dodoma Jiji share seventh and eighth places respectively, both with 33 points.

At the lower end of the standings, Coastal Union and Fountain Gate each have 29 points, while Mashujaa's defeat leaves them in 11th position with 27 points, level on points with Mtibwa Sugar.

Namungo are hovering just above the relegation zone with 26 points, one point ahead of Mbeya City, who have 25 points.