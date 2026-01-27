Xseed Group to bolster TZ, Asia agricultural trade ties

Dar es Salaam. A new Tanzanian agribusiness firm, Xseed Group Ltd., has entered the market with an ambition to strengthen agricultural trade between Africa and India.

The move positions Tanzania as a more reliable sourcing hub within the wider Africa, Asia trade corridor.

The Tanzania-based company says the commencement of its operations aligns with national efforts to deepen agricultural value chains, improve export competitiveness and attract long-term investment into the sector. Its strategic focus is the Tanzania–India corridor, which remains one of the most active routes for African agricultural exports to Asia, particularly in commodities such as cashew nuts, cereals and pulses.

Xseed Group said it is seeking to address persistent structural challenges that have constrained agricultural trade, including fragmented sourcing, inconsistent quality standards and weak traceability.

To that end, the company plans to introduce structured procurement systems, transparent supply mechanisms and market-aligned execution frameworks designed to support sustainable cross-border trade.

The firm operates through specialised verticals, including SMA, which focuses on disciplined agricultural sourcing and trade execution within Tanzania.

According to the company, the model places strong emphasis on quality assurance, regulatory compliance and institutional transparency, areas increasingly demanded by international buyers, particularly in the Indian market.

Speaking on the start of operations, Xseed Group Managing Director Mr Sumit Kejriwal and Chief Executive Officer Mr Piyush Agarwal said the move reflects confidence in Tanzania’s agricultural potential and its growing role in regional and global food supply chains.

They thanked the government of Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Minister for Agriculture for what they described as consistent leadership in strengthening the country’s agricultural and trade ecosystem.

The executives also cited Tanzania’s stable, secure and investor-friendly business environment as a key factor behind their decision to establish operations locally, noting that such conditions have encouraged responsible private sector participation and long-term international investment in agriculture.

Xseed Group further acknowledged the role of sector institutions, including the Cashew Nut Board of Tanzania (CBT), the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (Copra) and the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX), in facilitating a smooth and compliant market entry.

In addition, the company expressed appreciation to the High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania in India for supporting bilateral trade engagement and helping to deepen commercial ties between the two countries.

India remains one of Africa’s largest agricultural trading partners, driven by rising food demand, population growth and expanding agro-processing industries.

Tanzania has been identified as a key source market due to its production base, improving regulatory frameworks and access to regional and international ports.