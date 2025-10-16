YAS and Samsung partner to launch Galaxy A07 and A17 to boost smartphone penetration in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Yas, in partnership with global technology leader Samsung, has announced the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy A07 and A17 smartphones in Tanzania, marking a significant step in advancing smartphone usage and digital connectivity across the country.

Through this collaboration, the Samsung Galaxy A07 and A17 are now available across all Yas Stores nationwide, each bundled with an exclusive annual data package from Yas - 78GB for the Galaxy A07 and 96GB for the Galaxy A17.

The partnership aims to encourage more Tanzanians to own smartphones and take full advantage of the digital opportunities that come with reliable internet access.

Speaking during the announcement,Mid-Segments and Youth Manager at YAS, Ms. Ikunda Ngowi said the partnership reflects Yas’s commitment to increasing digital penetration and empowering communities through connectivity.

“Our partnership with Samsung represents a shared vision - to accelerate smartphone adoption and drive digital inclusion across Tanzania. By pairing Samsung’s trusted devices with our data offers, we are enabling more people to stay connected, informed, and engaged in today’s digital economy,” said

On his part, Mgope Kiwanga, Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Tanzania described the partnership as a milestone in expanding access to smart technology and enhancing the digital experiences for Tanzanians.

“At Samsung, we believe technology should be within everyone’s reach. Partnering with Yas allows us to bring high-quality smartphones closer to customers, supported by dependable connectivity. This collaboration is a step forward in promoting digital access and empowering more people to connect and thrive in the modern world,” said Mr. Kimwaga.

The partnership leverages Yas’s extensive retail network to make Samsung’s latest smartphones widely accessible while offering customers genuine devices, technical assistance, and after-sales support.

The Samsung Galaxy A07 (4GB + 64GB) is priced at Sh350,000 and comes with 78GB of annual data, while the Samsung Galaxy A07 (4GB + 128GB) retails at Sh380,000 with the same 78GB annual data offer. The Samsung Galaxy A17 (4GB + 64GB) and A17 (4GB + 128GB) priced at Sh450,000 and Sh550,000 respectively includes 96GB of annual data.