Yas awards Sh5 million to fourth winner in Bunda

Yas’ Territory Manager for Mara South, Mr. Halid Mtwange (left), hands over a dummy cheque worth Sh5 million to Ms. Lucy Mwaikena, a Bunda resident who emerged as the fourth weekly winner in the ongoing “Tunasheherekea Pamoja – Mwaka Mmoja wa Yas” campaign. 

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Mara.  Tanzania’s leading telecommunications company, Yas, has handed over a Sh5 million prize to Lucy Mwaikena, a resident of Bunda, after she won the fourth weekly draw of the “Tunasheherekea Pamoja – Mwaka Mmoja wa Yas” campaign.

The prize-giving ceremony was attended by Yas’ Territory Manager for Mara South, Halid Mtwange, who said the campaign was designed to reward loyal customers with daily, weekly, and monthly prizes.

“Customers who regularly purchase Yas bundles increase their chances of winning in these draws. We encourage residents of Bunda to take part in this promotion, which is already making a positive impact on the lives of many Tanzanians,” Mr. Mtwange said.

Also Read

Ms. Mwaikena expressed her gratitude to Yas for keeping its promise. “This money will help me pay my children’s school fees and complete my house, which is still under construction,” she said.

The nationwide campaign is ongoing, with customers automatically entering the draws through their regular use of Yas services. A grand prize of Sh100 million will be announced later, and Tanzanians are encouraged to continue participating for a chance to win.

Since its launch, the campaign has attracted strong participation from across the country, with thousands of customers entering each week. Yas officials say the growing engagement reflects the public’s confidence in the brand and the company’s commitment to fulfilling its promotional promises.


Latest

  1. Tanzania issues public health alert as Covid-19, influenza, and dengue fever cases rise

  2. Zanzibar moves to protect Stone Town’s heritage amid tourism pressure

  3. Zanzibar links 142 hotels to digital system as SDL collections surpass Sh18bn

  4. Zanzibar moves to formalise and regulate digital trade

  5. Aga Khan University launches AI-powered project to boost early TB detection

  6. Aga Khan Hospital wins service excellence award for second year

In the headlines

View All