Yas opens new store at SGR Dodoma to expand access to Digital Services

Dodoma. Residents of Dodoma and surrounding areas, along with passengers using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), are set to benefit from improved access to communication and financial services following the launch of a new Yas store at the SGR station.

The newly opened outlet is expected to simplify daily transactions, support small businesses, and enhance access to digital services in the rapidly growing capital city.

The store was officially inaugurated by Dodoma District Commissioner Jabir Shekimweri, as part of Yas Tanzania’s continued expansion strategy aimed at bringing services closer to customers across the country.

Speaking during the launch, Shekimweri commended the company’s contribution to strengthening the digital economy and supporting economic activities in Dodoma.

“The opening of this store will create employment opportunities, boost economic activity, simplify access to services, and expand connectivity for residents,” he said.

Customers visiting the store will have access to a wide range of services, including SIM card registration, mobile financial services through Mixx, and the purchase of digital devices such as smartphones. The outlet will also provide tailored solutions for businesses, helping entrepreneurs operate more efficiently.

Yas Tanzania’s Director of Customer Experience and Operations, Mwangaza Matotola, said the company is focused on expanding its footprint in high-traffic areas to better serve customers.

“Dodoma is growing rapidly, and demand for reliable communication services continues to increase,” she said. “Our goal is to ensure customers can easily access the services they need, wherever they are.”

Matotola added that the store will also offer specialized business solutions, including the Mjasiriamali Box designed to support small-scale entrepreneurs.

In addition to physical expansion, the company has been enhancing its digital customer service platforms, including chatbots and social media channels, to improve service delivery and customer experience.

Representing the Director General of Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), Head of Public Relations and Communications Unit, Fredy Mwanjala, noted that the presence of Yas at the SGR station strengthens its role as a hub for integrated services while enhancing convenience for passengers.