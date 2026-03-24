YAS ramps up conservation drive with Kili tree-planting initiative

Moshi. Telecommunications firm YAS has intensified its environmental conservation efforts through its “YAS Go Green for Kili” campaign, bringing together government leaders, conservation stakeholders and local communities to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The initiative, marked by a tree-planting event held on March 21 in Moshi, underscores growing public-private collaboration aimed at restoring degraded land and protecting vital water catchments around the mountain.

Speaking during the event, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu commended the programme, noting that conservation efforts around Mount Kilimanjaro are critical for sustaining water sources, boosting agriculture and supporting the region’s tourism sector.

He urged more institutions to take part in protecting the country’s natural heritage, emphasising that collective action is key to long-term environmental sustainability.

YAS Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Pierre Canton Bacara said the initiative is already delivering measurable results on the ground. Since its launch in 2024, more than 100,000 trees have been planted, restoring nearly 70 hectares of degraded land within Kilimanjaro National Park.

He added that over 5,000 community members have directly participated in the effort, highlighting strong grassroots engagement as a cornerstone of the project’s success.

According to Bacara, the programme is being implemented in collaboration with key partners, including the Pangani Basin Water Board, the Tanzania Forest Services Agency and the Kilimanjaro National Park Authority, with support from local and regional government authorities.

He noted that the tree survival rate now exceeding 95 percent—reflects strong community ownership and consistent follow-up.

This year, the initiative is shifting focus toward protecting water sources and expanding environmental awareness, particularly among young people. Over the past week, YAS teams and partners have conducted community sensitisation campaigns, engaged students in schools and organised clean-up activities around key water catchment areas.

During the latest event, 3,000 seedlings were planted, marking the first phase of a broader target to plant 50,000 trees in 2025.

Bacara said the initiative aligns with the company’s broader mission of supporting sustainable development.

“As we invest in delivering fast and reliable connectivity to Tanzanians, we recognise our responsibility to also protect the natural resources that underpin development,” he said.

He also thanked conservation partners, government leaders and staff from YAS and Mixx for their continued commitment to the programme.