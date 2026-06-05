Yas showcases commitment to enhancing connectivity for tourists at KiliFair 2026

Arusha. Telecommunications company Yas has used the ongoing Karibu-KiliFair 2026 tourism exhibition in Arusha to highlight its investment in expanding connectivity across Tanzania's tourism destinations and national parks.

Speaking during the exhibition, Yas Business Head of Sales, Anatory Lelo, said the company has continued to invest in telecommunications infrastructure and data services to meet the growing needs of the tourism sector, which increasingly depends on digital technology and reliable connectivity.

He said communication services in tourism destinations play an important role in improving visitor experiences, supporting tour operators and enhancing safety in conservation areas.

"Yas has continued to strengthen its network coverage across national parks and key tourism attractions to ensure visitors travelling across Tanzania can access communication services whenever needed. Reliable connectivity has become an important part of the modern tourism experience," said Lelo.

Yas Head of Region for the Northern Zone, Robert Sanyagi, said the company has expanded the availability of voice and data services across many tourism destinations, enabling tourists to stay connected with family, friends and business associates while exploring remote conservation areas.

"Tourists and tourism businesses should be able to access reliable connectivity when visiting Tanzania's national parks and attractions. Yas continues to enhance its network in key tourism locations across the country," said Sanyagi.

Visitors to the Yas pavilion at the exhibition said they were satisfied with the company's services, particularly its data offerings and digital solutions that support communication and business operations.

According to the company, Yas currently operates more than 4,800 4G and 5G network sites across Tanzania, about 1,000 more than its nearest competitor. The company said the investment has expanded access to communication services in both urban and rural areas, including major tourism destinations.