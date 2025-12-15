Yeremiah 29:11 named Tanzania’s Verse of the Year 2025

Dar es Salaam. Yeremiah 29:11 has been named Tanzania’s Verse of the Year 2025 on the YouVersion Bible App, reflecting a strong national resonance with messages of hope and a hopeful future amid personal and social challenges.

The announcement comes as Isaiah 41:10 emerged as the most engaged-with Bible verse globally in 2025, marking the fourth time in six years the scripture has topped worldwide engagement on the app.

YouVersion said the sustained popularity of Isaiah 41:10 highlights a shared global longing for reassurance in uncertain times.

“I think this verse keeps rising to the top because it addresses one of our deepest needs, the assurance that we’re not alone,” said YouVersion founder and chief executive officer Bobby Gruenewald. “In a world full of anxiety and uncertainty, people are drawn to God’s promise to be with us, to strengthen us, and to help us.”

Isaiah 41:10 reads: “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”





Tanzania’s Bible trends

In Tanzania, Jeremiah 29:11 stood out as the most impactful verse of the year. The scripture says: “Maana, mimi Mwenyezi Mungu ninajua mambo niliyowapangia. Nimewapangieni mema na si mabaya, ili mpate kuwa na tumaini la baadaye.”

Data released by YouVersion shows that Tanzanian users most frequently searched for themes centred on love, hope and inner peace. The top 10 search terms on the app in the country were love, hope, Psalm 91, peace, healing, anxiety, Zaburi, Psalms 91, anger and Isaiah, pointing to both deep faith engagement and the everyday struggles people are seeking answers to through Scripture.





Record-breaking Bible engagement

The announcement follows a record-breaking year of Bible engagement globally, culminating in the first-ever Global Bible Month held in November.

According to YouVersion, every Sunday in November ranked among the highest days of Bible engagement in the platform’s history, with November 2 becoming the single largest day ever, as more than 19 million people opened the app worldwide.

More than 2.6 million people participated in the 30-Day Bible Challenge during Global Bible Month, leading to a 19 per cent increase in daily Bible use compared to November 2024.





A year of unprecedented growth

Bible engagement remained strong throughout 2025. On January 5, YouVersion recorded its highest-ever day for app installs and Bible engagement at the time, while more than three million users subscribed to one-year Bible plans on New Year’s Day alone.

Easter Sunday later surpassed that milestone, with nearly 19 million people engaging with Scripture, while Holy Week recorded peak usage across features such as guided prayers and verse sharing.

Regionally, Sub-Saharan Africa registered a 27 per cent increase in daily Bible use, while North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia saw growth of 33 per cent. North America, already the largest user base, recorded a 14 per cent increase.

“We’re witnessing a global movement,” said Gruenewald. “These numbers represent millions of changed lives people finding hope, direction and purpose in God’s Word.”

YouVersion, which has surpassed one billion app installs worldwide, says the continued rise of scriptures such as Isaiah 41:10 and Jeremiah 29:11 points to sustained spiritual hunger across cultures, including a growing community of readers in Tanzania.



