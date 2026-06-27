The Government is strengthening control over the employment of foreign citizens in the country

Source: Jamii Insight

Category: Employment / The labor market

Author: Upendo Mwangata

The Government continues to strengthen control over the employment of foreign citizens in the country in order to ensure that such employment is carried out in accordance with the law and that foreigners employed have valid permits.

Evelyn Munisi, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, said this in Parliament in Dodoma, answering a question from Nyasa MP John John Nchimbi. The deputy asked about the government's position regarding foreign specialists who stay in the country for a short time and receive a Business Visa, which is not recognized by the Labor Department.

According to the Law on Labor Regulation of Foreign Citizens (Chapter 436), work permits are issued to foreign citizens who have employment relations with companies or institutions employing them in the country. She noted that the Immigration Department issues business visas for a period not exceeding three months to foreigners who arrive in the country to perform short-term special tasks without entering into an employment relationship with the companies or institutions they serve.

According to Munisi, among those who use such a visa are specialists who come to conduct training, perform professional work, as well as install equipment and machinery in various institutions of the country.

In addition, she said that the Office of the Prime Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations is aware of the presence of foreigners performing special tasks at workplaces on such visas, and the Government continues to cooperate with the Immigration Department to ensure that these individuals comply with the conditions and procedures provided for in their permits.

In the Office of the Prime Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, he instructed all employees of the employment service in the country to ensure that employers, organizations, institutions and companies accepting foreigners are informed in order to raise awareness of the laws and responsibilities of each party.

Munisi warned against the actions of some individuals ("intermediaries") who use illegal methods to bring foreigners into the country to work, bypassing procedures, and also helping them to continue working after the expiration of their contracts by exiting the country and re-entering on other visas.

She added that the Government would not hesitate to take strict legal action against any person or institution found to be violating laws and procedures for the employment of foreigners.

"Strict legal measures will be applied to those who will be convicted of violating these instructions. Each country has its own laws and procedures, so the laws of Tanzania must be protected by the Tanzanians themselves. We will resolutely fight those who act contrary to the procedures and laws of the country," Munisi said.

On the other hand, Deputy Minister Munisi stressed that the Government will continue to strengthen cooperation between the Prime Minister's Office, the Immigration Department and other relevant agencies to ensure that foreigners coming to work in the country comply with the conditions of permits and documents issued to them in accordance with the law. This measure will help protect jobs for Tanzanians and strengthen labor market governance in the country.

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