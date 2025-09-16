Prophecy and visions drive Sau’s Kyara presidential bid

Dar es Salaam. Sauti ya Umma (Sau) presidential candidate Majalio Paul Kyara has pledged to build a God-fearing nation if elected, saying reverence for God will be the foundation of peace, integrity, and prosperity in Tanzania.

Mr Kyara, who currently serves as Sau Secretary-General, believes his candidacy fulfils a prophecy made by his grandmother at his birth in 1980, when she declared that her grandson would one day be a great leader.

He insists that beyond that prophecy, he has repeatedly dreamt of assuming the country’s highest office, which he interprets not as ordinary dreams but as visions pointing towards his destiny.

Related Zanzibar Six parties face nomination hurdles in Zanzibar polls

Early life and education

Born on May 10, 1980, at Muhimbili National Hospital, Majalio is the first-born of six children to Paul Henry Kyara and his wife Anitha.

He began his education at Ubungo National Housing Primary School before completing primary studies at Mapambano in 1994.

He attended Jitegemee Secondary School in Temeke, completing Form Four in 1998, and later studied Tourism at Magogoni College.

Between 2000 and 2002, he pursued a diploma in Accounting and Hotel Management at Masoka College, Kilimanjaro, where he was named overall best student, receiving his award from then President Benjamin Mkapa.

Mr Kyara later diversified into business and agriculture, running MK Pharmacies, Legho Hotel in Ubungo, a pest control company, and maize farms in Dodoma. He also pursued short online courses in business management, marketing, and design.

Political journey

Mr Kyara joined Chadema in 1999 as a youth member, inspired partly by his father, a senior member of the opposition party. However, in 2005 he joined Sau, which had been formed by Chadema leaders who broke away after disputed internal elections.

He steadily rose through Sau ranks, becoming Coast Region chairman in 2008, director of Finance in 2017, and secretary-general in 2018, a role he continues to hold.

Mr Kyara has contested parliamentary seats three times—Kibiti in 2005 and Kibaha Urban in 2010 and 2020—without success. The 2025 election will be his second presidential bid after Sau fronted him in 2010.

Vision for Tanzania

Mr Kyara says if elected President on October 29, his administration will rest on three pillars: Agriculture, Industry, and Technology.

According to him, Sau’s research shows that addressing unemployment requires integrated investment in these three areas. The party promises to create 10 million jobs in five years under this plan.

Agriculture, he stresses, is “the lifeblood of the nation”. Sau’s Kilimo Uhai programme seeks to promote indigenous seeds, chemical-free farming, and modern irrigation.

The plan includes constructing 70 reservoirs to irrigate 1.4 million acres annually and support fish farming with a projected output of 28,000 tonnes.

On industry, Mr Kyara pledges to partner with the private sector to establish factories, especially in rural areas where raw materials are readily available. He says villagers will be mobilised into cooperatives and supported with experts and capital to run community factories.

The livestock sector will also be restructured, with abattoirs set up in villages to improve meat and leather quality while reducing waste and urban pollution.

Mr Kyara envisions Tanzania becoming “the China of Africa” through surplus food production, exports, and an industrial base capable of feeding the continent.

Faith and governance

Central to his leadership philosophy is the belief that corruption and poor ethics in politics and public service stem from a lack of fear of God. “If elected, I will instil reverence for God in Tanzanians, especially civil servants.

A God-fearing nation will not be plagued by corruption, nor enter conflicts that threaten peace,” he said.

Family life

Mr Kyara is married to Matilda, with whom he has six children, four of whom are surviving. His first-born, Michelle, is in Form Four at St Francis School, Mbeya, while his daughter Marlyn is in Standard Five at Liberman School, Dar es Salaam. His younger children are Melvin and Millan.

The family endured tragedy when twins Milka and Milcent, born prematurely, died soon after birth. Marlyn survived after treatment in Nairobi.

Mr Kyara says his family’s support has been a pillar of strength in his political journey.