Samia promises SGR, dry port to transform Bahi’s economy

Dodoma. CCM presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled ambitious plans to unlock Bahi’s economic potential through major infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station and a planned dry port.

Addressing thousands of supporters under the scorching sun of Dodoma on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, President Hassan said the initiatives would create jobs, attract investment, and integrate Bahi into Tanzania’s expanding trade network during her next term.

The rally, part of CCM’s nationwide manifesto tour ahead of the October 29, 2025, General Election, highlighted Bahi’s central role in the government’s vision for a modern, interconnected Tanzania.

“With the SGR station here in our midst and the dry port poised to transform logistics, we will open doors for businesses, create jobs, and ensure our youth and families thrive,” she said.

She added that Bahi’s inclusion in the next phase of the SGR expansion would elevate the district as a key economic hub in the Dodoma Region.

The SGR station will strengthen Bahi’s link to national and regional trade, enabling faster freight and passenger transport, while boosting local commerce and employment through increased rail traffic and supporting infrastructure such as the proposed dry port.

President Hassan tied the projects to wider economic empowerment.

She highlighted complementary initiatives, including expanded Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) courses to equip youth with skills in logistics and rail operations, alongside improved feeder roads connecting farms to the SGR and dry port.